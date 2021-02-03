OIL CITY — Lily Homan lit Union up for 28 points, 20 coming in the first half, as Venango Catholic dealt the Damsels a 57-54 setback Tuesday night.
The loss dropped the Damsels to 2-6. They couldn’t rebound from a 35-25 halftime deficit as Homan led the way.
Dominika Logue scored 14 of her team-high 21 points in the second half for the Damsels while Hailey Kriebel scored 14 points and Kennedy Vogle added 11 points.
Molly Mietus scored 13 points for Venango Catholic.
Friday, the Damsels host Clarion-Limestone before Saturday’s trip to Mercer for a 1:30 p.m. junior varsity start. Next Monday, the Damsels host Cranberry.
In last week’s games:
FRIDAY, Jan. 29
Union 44,
Karns City 40, OT
At Karns City, the Damsels pulled out an overtime win as they outscored the hosts 4-0 in the extra frame, all of them Dominika Logue free throws.
The Damsels rallied from a 25-9 halftime deficit to force OT. They outscored Karns City, 31-15, in the second half as Hailey Kriebel scored all 15 of her points in the third and fourth quarters. Logue also finished with 15 points, making all seven of her free throws.
Kennedy Vogle finished with seven points.
Karns City, Damsels coach Allyson Kepple’s alma mater, got 19 points from Emma Johns.