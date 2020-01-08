FOXBURG — Unable to make a nine-point halftime lead stand up, the Union Damsels basketball team lost in overtime at A-C Valley Monday night in a KSAC-North matchup.
A-C Valley trailed 25-16 at halftime, but managed to send the game into overtime at 43-43 to win 49-47.
The loss stopped a four-game winning streak and dropped Union’s record to 6-3 going into Wednesday’s trip to Karns City. The Damsels host Keystone Friday before visiting Moniteau Monday to start a three-game week.
Dominika Logue led the Damsels with 20 points and her 3-pointer at the end of regulation forced overtime, but Rachel Cullen scored four of A-C Valley’s six OT points and the Lady Falcons outscored the Damsels 6-4 in the extra period.
Mia Sherman and Baylee Blauser each scored 12 points to lead A-C Valley.
Also for Union, Hailey Kriebel and Kennedy Vogle scored 10 and seven points respectively.
In last week’s game:
FRIDAY, Jan. 3
Redbank Valley 62,
Moniteau 40
At home against Moniteau, the Lady Bulldogs took a seven-point lead into the fourth quarter before outscoring the visitors 25-10 to set the final margin.
Madison Foringer scored a career-high 20 points to lead the Lady Bulldogs while Tara Hinderliter scored 19 points. Alivia Huffman and Lauren Smith scored eight and six points respectively.
Foringer scored 10 points in the fourth quarter while Huffman scored six of her points in the fourth quarter.
The win upped the Lady Bulldogs’ record to 8-2 going into Wednesday’s game at A-C Valley. Friday in a varsity-only matchup starting at 7:30 p.m., the Lady Bulldogs visit Forest Area in Tionesta.
Next week’s three-game schedule starts Monday at home in a varsity-only game against Venango Catholic with a 7 p.m. start.