RIMERSBURG — Another bump in numbers for the Union Damsels volleyball team greets second-year head coach Diana Thorpe.
Her 22-player roster is part of a new-look lineup that’s transitioning into a season without departed seniors Hannah Atzeni, Frankee Remmick and Amy Henry. Thorpe’s squad is coming off a 7-9, just missing a trip to the playoffs.
Thorpe thinks getting to the postseason is possible and is optimistic coming off a good offseason.
“It got everybody some experience playing together,” Thorpe said. “It’s a whole different group with a new setter. We basically started over. That experience with Morgan (Cumberland) setting and the girls getting used to her with that … We worked a lot on passing. We got to see some good teams at our trip to the Pitt-Bradford camp earlier this month.”
Cumberland, a sophomore, replaces Atzeni at setter. She played that position on the junior varsity team last year and saw time at middle hitter in her varsity role, but she’ll run the offense this time around.
Seniors Jada Zitzman, Bryn Davis, Vanessa Reddick and Marli Hawk are all part of this year’s rotation. Davis and Zitzman are outside hitters with Reddick at middle hitter, and Hawk at libero.
Also part of the rotation are juniors Drew Yoder at right hitter and Emma Pritchard at middle hitter. Other sophomores who could see rotation time are Drew Davis and Kiera Zitzman at right hitter and outside hitter. Expect freshman Dominika Logue to make an impact at right hitter with classmate Hailey Kriebel looking to see time at right or middle hitter.
Thorpe likes the mix.
“I think right now, it’s a lot better with communication and we have some better talking and getting along, being more aggressive,” she said. “They’re really blocking well and we have some really good hitters.
“If we work on keeping positive feedback, stronger hitter and covering tips better, it’ll make a huge difference. And if we can get our serves in consistent, I think that will take this team to the playoffs.”
Thorpe will be assisted by Corri Shumaker and Delani Priester.
The Damsels, back in Class 1A this year, open the season Tuesday at Cranberry before heading to Moniteau next Thursday. They aren’t home until Sept. 8 when they host Commodore Perry.
ROSTER
Seniors: Jada Zitzman, Brynn Davis, Vanessa Reddick, Marli Hawk.
Juniors: Drew Yoder, Emma Pritchard.
Sophomores: Morgan Cumberland, Zoe Conner, Cassie Austin, Caitlyn Buchanan, Kiera Zitzman, Drew Davis.
Freshmen: Dominika Logue, Hailey Kriebel, Mollee McCullough, Mackenna Davis, Tori Milliron, Mariah Ashbaugh, Grace Henry, Keira Croyle, Maggie Minick, Rylie Colligan.
SCHEDULE
September
4-at Cranberry
6-at Moniteau
8-Commodore Perry, 11 a.m.
10-at DuBois CC
11-Venango Catholic
13-C-L
18-at Forest Area
20-North Clarion
24-Eisenhower
25-Keystone
27-at Venango Catholic
October
1-at C-L
2-Redbank Valley
4-at Karns City
6-at Sheffield Tourney, 9 a.m.
8-Forest Area
11-at Clarion
15-at Mercer
16-A-C Valley
18-at Tidioute Charter
20-at Oil City
Junior varsity begins at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow unless otherwise noted.
