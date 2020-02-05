TIONESTA — Stopping a two-game slide, the Union Damsels basketball team improved to 11-10 with a 57-22 win at Forest Area Tuesday night.
The Damsels led 32-9 at halftime as Dominika Logue scored 10 of her game-high 30 points in the first half. She was the only Union player in double figures. Keira Croyle and Hailey Krieble each scored six points.
Also for Union, Logue had eight rebounds and Kriebel dished out five assists.
Forest (1-18) got 14 points from Megan Clow.
The Damsels finish out their regular season Friday at home against A-C Valley.
Their likely entry into the District 9 Class 1A playoffs would give them at least a week-plus off before the postseason begins the week of Feb. 17.
In last week’s games:
FRIDAY, Jan. 31
C-L 50,
Union 46
At home against C-L for their third meeting of the year, things didn’t go quite as easily for the Damsels, who beat C-L 66-35 on the road on Dec. 18, then 57-33 at home on Dec. 28.
Frances Milliron paced C-L with 15 points, including 5-for-5 from the free throw line. Janelle Pezzuti added 12 and Kendall Dunn 11 while also making all five shots from the charity stripe. Anna Kennemuth chipped in with seven points.
C-L led 14-8 after one quarter before Union trimmed the lead to two at 22-20 by halftime. The Damsels also won the third quarter 15-14 to close to within one at 36-35 after three.
The Lady Lions won the fourth quarter 14-11 to pick up the victory.
Dominika Logue paced the Damsels with 18 points.
WED., Jan. 29
North Clarion 66,
Union 29
At Frills Corners, the Damsels lost for the second time to the unbeaten She-Wolves who beat them in Rimersburg back in December, 63-22.
This time around, Dominika Logue and Maggie Minick scored 10 and nine points respectively for the Damsels while Abby Gatesman and Haley Sherman each had big games for North Clarion.
Gatesman scored 11 points with 12 assists while Sherman led the way with 13 points and added 10 rebounds.