RIMERSBURG — After splitting its season-opening games at home over the weekend, the Union Damsels basketball team routed Venango Catholic 61-12 Tuesday night.
The Damsels (2-1) host North Clarion Friday for their fourth straight home game to start the season. Next week, it’s a three-game week to conclude the pre-holiday schedule with a trip to Cranberry Monday, Clarion-Limestone Wednesday and Forest Area at home Thursday.
Against Venango Catholic, the Damsels led 35-4 at halftime and 45-4 after three quarter with the Damsels turning in shutout quarters in the third and fourth quarters.
Dominika Logue scored 26 points with nine rebounds and eight steals. Kennedy Vogel and Haley Kriebel each scored eight points.
The Knights, after winning their first two games over the weekend, were scheduled to visit Venango Catholic for a varsity-only matchup Wednesday before a trip to North Clarion Friday.
Next week, the pre-holiday schedule is completed when the Knights hosts C-L Tuesday and travel to Forest Area in Marienville Thursday.
Here’s a closer look at the weekend’s Tip-Off Classic:
SATURDAY, Dec. 7
Knights 81,
Maplewood 65
The Knights completed a perfect weekend by putting up 81 points in a foul-filled game against District 10’s Maplewood. The Knights led 39-32 at halftime before outgunning Maplewood 42-33 in the second half.
It was a free-throw contest won by the Knights, who converted on 35 of a whopping 50 free throws. Maplewood was 13-for-23 from the charity stripe.
Caden Rainey scored 21 points, going 15-for-19 from the line. Truman Vereb and Luke Bowser scored 18 and 17 points respectively while Karter Vogle had 12 points. Vereb grabbed 11 rebounds while Rainey had six rebounds, four steals and three assists. Vogle added six steals and four assists.
“We’re happy to get two in the win column,” said first-year head coach Brent Saylor. “We did some things well and obviously have a lot to improve on. Our bench played big part in the win against Maplewood, giving us minutes when we got in some foul trouble early.”
In Saturday’s other game, Moniteau routed Commodore Perry, 59-31.
Reynolds 47,
Damsels 44
In their second game of the tournament, the Damsels dropped a three-point loss to the Lady Raiders of District 10.
Dominika Logue had 15 points, with 11 coming in the fourth quarter. Maggie Minick finished with 10 points.
In Saturday’s other game, Ridgway beat Commodore Perry, 39-23.
FRIDAY, Dec. 6
Knights 63,
Commodore Perry 30
In the opener, the Knights led 33-11 at halftime and cruised to a 33-point win to start the season.
Ten different players found the scoring column, led by Karter Vogle’s 13 points. Luke Bowser finished with 10 points.
In the other Friday game, Moniteau beat Maplewood 58-34.
Damsels 49,
Commodore Perry 46
In the season-opener for the Damsels, Dominika Logue scored 19 points while Keira Croyle finished with 12 points. Maggie Minick added nine points.
Kaitlyn Hildebran led Commodore Perry with 14 points.
In Friday’s other game, Ridgway beat Reynolds, 29-25.