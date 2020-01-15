WEST SUNBURY — Moniteau’s Kristin Auvil was a handful for the Union, lighting them up for 28 points in a 75-40 win at home against the struggling Damsels.
Their fourth straight loss dropped the Damsels to 6-4 going into Wednesday’s home game against Clarion. Friday, they host Redbank Valley in varsity doubleheader with the boys starting at 6 p.m.
Against Moniteau, the Damsels didn’t have an answer for Auvil, who also had five assists with three 3-pointers. Abby Pry added 16 points.
Moniteau was up 28-15 after a high-scoring first quarter and 42-21 by halftime.
Dominika Logue was the lone Damsel to reach double figures with 18 points. Maggie Minick added eight points.
In last week’s games:
FRIDAY, Jan. 10
Keystone 54,
Union 31
At Rimersburg, Emily Lauer led visiting Keystone to a 23-point win by scoring 18 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.
Keystone led just 23-20 by halftime and outscored the Damsels, 31-11, in the second half.
Dominika Logue scored 14 points to lead Union. Keira Croyle scored six points.
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 8
Karns City 46,
Union 43
At Karns City, the Damsels carried a 36-32 lead into the fourth quarter but couldn’t finish off the hosts who outscored them 14-7 over the final eight minutes to get the win.
Emma Johns led the Lady Gremlins with 14 points, seven of them coming in the fourth quarter.
Union lost despite building a 19-4 lead after the first quarter, but Karns City rallied to within 24-20 by halftime, setting up a tightly played second half.
Dominika Logue led the Damsels with 16 points, fouling out in the fourth quarter. Hailey Kriebel finished with 10 points.