MERCER — It’s a struggle of late for the Union Damsels basketball team, which dropped its third straight game and fourth in its last five in a 39-33 non-conference setback at Mercer Monday night.
The loss dropped the Damsels to 7-7 going into Wednesday’s game at Cranberry. Friday, the Damsels host Moniteau before hosting Clarion next Monday.
Against Mercer, the Damsels trailed 22-18 at halftime and were outscored 17-15 in the second half. Hailey Kriebel led the Damsels with 11 points and Dominika Logue scored seven points.
It was the fourth straight loss on the road for the Damsels, who are 4-2 at home. After the trip to Cranberry, they’ll play four of their final six at home.
In last week’s games:
FRIDAY, Jan. 18
Clarion 68,
Knights 53
CLARION — In part of the varsity doubleheader last week at Clarion, it was the Knights who came up short thanks to host’s dominant second and third quarters.
Union led 21-20 after the first quarter before Clarion outscored it 34-18 the next two quarters for a 54-39 lead.
Cal German had a big game for the Bobcats, scoring 25 points. Nick Frederick added 11 points.
The Knights were missing their second straight game without their top two scorers in freshman Caden Rainey and senior Nolan Cumberland. Luke Bowser scored 14 points while Quintin Weaver scored 10 points.
The Knights, losers in five of their last six games, took a 5-8 record into Wednesday’s home game with Cranberry. Friday, they visit Moniteau.
Clarion 64, Damsels 47
At Clarion, the Damsels fell on the road as they were outscored 38-27 in the second half after trailing 26-20 at halftime.
Dominika Logue scored 24 points for the Damsels, who also got eight points from Morgan Cumberland and seven points from Hailey Kriebel.
KK Girvan led Clarion with 16 points.
It was the second-most points surrendered this season by the Damsels, who gave up 68 in a 45-point loss at A-C Valley Dec. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.