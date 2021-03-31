RIMERSBURG — Alex Bell wants to win bad.
The second-year coach hasn’t yet coached in a real game yet for the Union Damsels softball program that heads into it’s third year — they were 0-13 in 2019 and 0-12 in 2018 before last year’s COVID-19 shutdown.
Tuesday’s game at home with Kane was postponed to May 17, so the Damsels’ next game is scheduled for Tuesday at home against Moniteau.
Bell’s team was denied an important year of development last spring, but the summer schedule had most of the program playing on the Rimersburg VFW Junior Little League squad that won a league championship.
“It really helped our momentum, even with our scrimmage (last week) with Kane,” said Bell. “We didn’t have video of the game, but we kind of went over certain game situations. Some games were close last year and we talked about things we did that tipped us over to make us win. It got the girls excited and we went into the scrimmage and did very well.”
So, really, the focus for Bell and her team is to get a W and go from there, plain and simple.
“We’re taking it day by day with this team,” Bell said. “We have to make adjustments and our biggest thing is being able to do that, whether it’s injuries, eligibility or stuff like that. We’re really looking to get that first win.”
Bell has a 13-player roster with four seniors and five freshman, and just two juniors and sophomores each.
In the pitcher’s circle, seniors Kira Marsh, Morgan Cumberland and freshman Magen Walzak.
Marsh will be at third when not pitching while Cumberland would be at shortstop. Senior Kiera Zitzman and freshman Ava Schreckengost will see time at first base with junior Rylie Colligan or senior Carissa Rodgers at second base.
Zitzman moves to shortstop if Cumberland is pitching while freshman Autumn Blystone or Schreckengost will be at third base if Marsh is hurling.
Junior MacKenna Davis is the starting catcher.
In the outfield, it’s Rodgers or Walzak in left field. Sophomore Georgia Palm anchors the outfield in center with sophomore Rebecca Solida, and freshmen Ashlyn Blystone and AshLeigh Evinsky looking for time in right field.
Palm, Marsh, Cumberland and Davis anchor the offense at the top of the lineup.
“I feel really good about the season and I think it’s going to be a good year,” Bell said. “Last year, we really needed a building season and I felt like we kind of got robbed of that, but we definitely made up for it with VFW, but we really needed the season.
“I’m hoping to make this a building year, but we’re also looking to winning a few games, not just one, but some wins under our belt and work with our pitchers and hitters,” Bell said.
Bell’s staff consists of Tiffany Smathers, Cathy Walzak and Jen Walker.
ROSTER
Seniors: Kira Marsh, Carissa Rodgers, Morgan Cumberland, Kiera Zitzman
Juniors: MacKenna Davis, Rylie Colligan
Sophomores: Georgia Palm, Rebecca Solida
Freshmen: Magen Walzak, Ava Schreckengost, AshLeigh Evinsky, Autumn Blystone, Ashlyn Blystone.
SCHEDULE
March
31-Kane, ppd. to May 17
April
6-Moniteau
8-at Redbank Valley, 4:30 p.m.
12-Karns City
14-A-C Valley
20-at Keystone
22-C-L
24-at Karns City, 10 a.m.
28-at Forest Area
29-Clarion
May
5-C-L
6-at Clarion, 4:30 p.m.
7-at Kane
13-Forest Area
14-Keystone
— Games begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted.