RIMERSBURG — Getting shut out in the first quarter, the Union Damsels basketball team couldn’t bounce back from the slow start in a 36-23 loss to visiting Cranberry Monday night.
The loss dropped the Damsels to 4-7 going into Wednesday’s game at Forest Area. Friday, they host A-C Valley before next Tuesday’s trip to North Clarion.
Cranberry led 6-0 after the first quarter, but Union did take a 11-9 lead by halftime. But the Berries outscored the Damsels, 19-3, in the third quarter and pulled away with the win.
Ava Ferringer scored 14 of her 21 points in the second half to lead Cranberry.
Dominika Logue scored all 10 of her team-high 10 points to lead Union.
In last week’s games:
SATURDAY, Feb. 6
Union 48, Mercer 40
At Mercer, a strong first half led the visiting Damsels past the hosts.
The Damsels led 23-10 by halftime and were able to hold off the Lady Mustangs from there. Dominika Logue scored 10 of her 18 points in the first quarter. Maggie Minick and Keira Croyle each scored eight points while Hailey Theuret added seven points.
FRIDAY, Feb. 5
Union 57,
C-L 56
At Rimersburg, the Damsels trailed by seven points going into the fourth quarter but rallied for the one-point win with a 16-8 fourth-quarter advantage.
Dominika Logue scored 17 points to lead the Damsels while Maggie Minick, Kennedy Vogle and Keira Croyle each scored nine points. Hailey Kriebel added eight points.
The Lady Lions put three players in double figures with Anna Kennemuth finishing with 14 points. Sydney Simpson and Frances Milliron each scored 13 points.