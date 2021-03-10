RIMERSBURG — Behind 24 points from Dominika Logue, Union won its first playoff game since 2016 and just its second since 2011 with a 52-47 victory over visiting DuBois Central Catholic Tuesday night.
“It means so much and it meant so much to the girls,” Union head coach Ally Kepple, who won her first career postseason game as a head coach, said. “They were so excited for today. It does, it means so much.”
It was an 11-2 run in the first three minutes of the second half that proved to be the difference for the seventh-seeded Golden Damsels (12-10), who visit No. 2 seed Otto-Eldred Thursday in the quarterfinals.
Union led by eight, 23-15, at halftime, before using its full-court pressure defense to change the game.
Three steals led to six points during the run that extended the advantage to 17, 34-17, in the early moments of the second half.
“With Keira (Croyle) and Kennedy (Vogle) up there, they are also going,” Logue, who had five point, two assists, and a steal during the spurt, said. “They are just constantly having their hands out and getting the ball. They do a very nice job with that.”
Logue started the run with a 3-pointer following a Croyle steal and then threw a home run pass to Hailey Kriebel for two more points to make it 28-15.
After Jessy Frank got DCC’s lone bucket during the start of the quarter, Croyle took a pass from Maggie Minick to make it 30-17. Croyle then got a steal and fed Logue to make it 32-17.
It was then Logue’s turn for a steal, and she fed Croyle this time to make it 34-17.
“At halftime Coach Atzeni (assistant coach Rick Atzeni) and I said we just had to keep doing what we are doing,” Kepple said. “We needed to do some little things right. The girls knew that. They took what we said in the locker room and came out here and did it. We needed that beginning of the third quarter. Usually, it is a little slow for us.”
Down 17, with a mainly freshmen lineup and playing without two regulars — Rose Whipple and Paris Farley — because of COVID-19 protocols, DCC, the 10th seed, could have easily folded.
But the Lady Cardinals did anything but.
Behind freshmen Frank and Kayley Risser, DCC stabilized things and crawled back within 14, 42-28, by the end of the third quarter with each player scoring five points.
Risser then scored 13 of her game-high 26 points in the fourth quarter to help the Lady Cardinals (8-14) get back into the game.
During the DCC fourth-quarter, JoAnne Case and Faith Jacob also added 3-pointers, as the Lady Cards hit seven triples in the game.
“DCC, I was very impressed,” Kepple said. “Their outside shooting was on. They were able to execute their offense very well against our defense. Good for them. They are hitting. They are making them.”
But too many mistakes by DCC kept them from getting over the hump.
The Lady Cardinals got called for a technical foul for playing with six players. They were also accessed an intentional foul when trying to “give” a foul, and also were called for a technical foul at the end of the game for not having any timeouts left following a 3-pointer by Case that cut Union’s lead to four, 51-47.
Croyle added 10 points, Kriebel eight and Minick seven for Union, while Frank chipped in 10 points for DCC.
In last week’s regular-season finale:
THURSDAY, March 4
Keystone 62,
Union 47
At home against Keystone, the Damsels dropped their final regular-season game.
Jozee Weaver scored a career-high 20 points with four 3-pointers to spark the Lady Panthers. Emily Lauer and Natalie Bowser scored 17 and 14 points apiece.
For Union, Dominika Logue finished with 17 points. Hailey Kriebel and Maggie Minick each scored nine points.