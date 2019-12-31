RIMERSBURG — Both Union basketball teams were at home over last weekend’s holiday tournament schedule and came out with one title and a third-place finish.
The Damsels went 2-0 to win their title, starting with a 49-42 win over Cameron County on Friday then finishing with a 57-33 win over Clarion-Limestone in Saturday’s championship game.
The Knights rebounded from a first-round 60-55 loss to Reynolds on Friday to win the consolation game in a 74-29 rout of Venango Catholic.
Both teams are off until next Monday. The 5-3 Knights host A-C Valley while the 6-2 Damsels travel to A-C Valley.
From there, both teams play Karns City next Wednesday, the boys at home and the girls away.
Here’s a closer look at the tournament games:
SATURDAY, Dec. 28
Damsels 57, C-L 33
In Saturday’s final, the Damsels beat the Lady Lions for the second time in the span of 10 days. Back on Dec. 18 at C-L, the Damsels won 66-35 in a rout.
But this time around, things were a bit closer at least through halftime as Union led 23-17. But from there, it was Union outscoring the Lady Lions 34-16.
Dominika Logue earned tournament MVP honors with 24 points and 13 rebounds to go along with five assists, three steals and two blocked shots. She scored 14 points in the second half.
Maggie Minick had a double-double for the Damsels with 14 points and 16 rebounds. Hailey Kriebel scored nine points with 13 rebounds.
For the Lady Lions, Frances Milliron scored 12 points with seven rebounds. Kendall Dunn finished with four points and eighth rebounds while Janelle Pezzuti scored four points and grabbed six rebounds.
Knights 74,
Venango Cath. 29
Karter Vogel lit up the Vikings for 25 points and added four steals and blocked two shots to lead the Knights to a 45-point Mercy Rule win.
Caden Rainey finished with 13 points, four assists and four steals.
FRIDAY, Dec. 27
Damsels 49,
Cameron Co. 42
In a first-round win over the visiting Lady Red Raiders, it was Dominika Logue once again leading the way for the Damsels with 20 points.
Hailey Kriebel was the only other player in double-figure scoring with 10 points. Maggie Minick had nine points.
Kaelee Bresslin led Cameron County with 19 points.
Reynolds 60,
Knights 55
The Knights dropped into the consolation game after a loss to the Raiders from District 10.
Karter Vogel had another strong game, drilling six 3-pointers and leading the Knights with 20 points. Caden Rainey scored 19 points with four assists.
Aiden Mull led Reynolds with 21 points.