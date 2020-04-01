NEW BETHLEHEM — The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs track and field team would love to defend its Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference title.
While the season is in limbo and any conference title setup based on a dual meet schedule likely won’t happen this spring, head coach Mike Fricko can only figure what could’ve happened.
He was certainly optimistic. Much of last year’s KSAC title team was back with a large 55-girl roster with a small but key group of nine seniors leading the way.
“We were very excited about the dual meet season for sure,” Fricko said. “With Clarion and North Clarion combining, they were going to be a big challenge and Moniteau and Karns City always put together solid teams, so it wasn’t going to be easy.”
But similar to what Bulldogs coach Andy Rex echoed about the offseason work, Fricko said the same things.
“Coaching junior high basketball this winter cut into my pre-season planning as far as getting the girls to lift a little, but they were making it happen on their own and they were all more excited about it more than anybody and the focus for a majority of this team was on the coming season,” Fricko said.
Most of last year’s district-qualifying lineup returns with 14 athletes back in 15 events, with five entries scoring points with top-six finishes in the team’s eighth-place finish. All four runners are back from the state-qualifying runner-up 4x800 relay of sophomores Ryleigh Smathers and Quinn Fricko, junior Emma Huffman and senior Carley Shick.
At the PIAA Championships, the foursome finished 25th.
“They were very excited to get back and make it happen,” Fricko said. “Ryleigh was really excited to give the 1,600 a shot and bump up from the 800 and try to put together a 1-2 punch there with Quinn.”
Smathers and Huffman finished eighth and ninth in the 800 at districts while Fricko was eighth in the 1,600 run. Shick qualified in both the 200 and 400 dashes, finishing ninth and fifth respectively.
Katie Davis finished 16th in the 100 dash and was one of two legs back from the fourth-place 4x100 relay with fellow sophomore Maria Clark. The seventh-place 4x400 relay returns Davis, Smathers and Shick.
In the hurdles, senior Megan Gourley and sophomore Maggie Kinnard both qualified. Gourley was 13th in the 100s and 11th in the 300s while Kinnard finished 20th in the 100s.
In the jumps, sophomore Raegen Beamer finished 14th in the long jump.
The throwers return largely intact from a year ago as seniors Lindsay Evans, Taylor King and Kaitlyn Draa were fourth, sixth and 11th in the discus. Senior Karlee Wells, sophomore Lilly Shaffer and senior Frankie Dinger were 10th, 12th and 13th in the javelin while Evans was 13th in the shot put. Senior Lauren Smith will also be among the team leaders in the javelin and throws.
The returning talent, much of it young, along with another big freshman group numbering 14 has Fricko optimistic about the future, whenever that begins.
“I had all of those freshman last year and this year, almost all of them are back and this year we have just as many freshman coming out,” Fricko said. “It’s a super-heavy young team, so we’re talking about a large team for our area and the largest I’ve coached for sure.”
While Fricko is the head coach, he serves as the lead sprinting and distance event coach for both teams while boys’ coach Andy Rex is the lead throwing coach. Megan Harmon, Billy Weaver, Lynde Edmonds and Jordan Popolis make up the rest of the staff.
ROSTER
Seniors: Frankie Dinger, Kaitlyn Draa, Lindsay Evans, Megan Gourley, Kennedy Heeter, Taylor King, Carley Shick, Lauren Smith, Karlee Wells.
Juniors: Sammie Booth, Josie Delp, Montana Hetrick, Megan Himes, Emma Huffman, Austin Kirkpatrick, Rhianon Laughlin, Kassidy Lee, Brianna Minich, Fiona Shaffer, Brooke Snyder.
Sophomores: Hayley Adams, Olivia Anderson, Raegen Beamer, Caitlyn Boozer, Mariah Clark, Claire Clouse, Katie Davis, Abagail Downs, Madison Foringer, Quinn Fricko, Maggie Kinnard, Sarah Magness, Mackayla Monrean, Lilly Neiswonger, Ryley Pago, Lilly Shaffer, Ryleigh Smathers, Kenzie Thiel, Chloe Wiant, Abby Young.
Freshmen: Paige Carlson, Samarie Dinger, Brooklyn Edmonds, Rachel Elliott, Ryleigh Evans, Kayla Goodman, Ember Hetrick, Alivia Huffman, Emma Kemmer, Bailey Laughlin, McKayla McGuire, Elena Root, Madison Smith, Gwyneth Wadding.