ALCOLA — Two nights of demolition derbies made up this year’s schedule at last week’s Clarion County Fair.
Derby Dog Productions were back running the show at Redbank Valley Municipal Park, with last Thursday’s program featuring three heats followed by a consolation and final in a five-heat pro stock compact division setup.
Then Saturday, it was a four-heat show in stock mini-van/truck/SUV, windshield, full-size truck and pro stock full-size divisions.
Overall, the two nights of action drew 97 entries — 56 Saturday and 41 last Thursday.
Saturday, feature wins went to Justin Murray of Strattanville in the Stock Mini-Van/Truck/SUV division, Jon Dambaugh of Beaver Falls in Windshield, Charles Kiser of Fryburg in Full-Size Truck and Ken Kiskadden of Knox in Pro Stock Full-Size.
Last Thursday, four heats set up a finals run with the top five survivors in each heat advancing as well as five from a consolation heat consisting of any entry that could re-start and get into the heat. In the end, it was David King of Cattaraugus, N.Y., taking top honors with Collin Stewart of Conneaut, Ohio, taking second. Jeremy Dixon of Worthington and Dustin Lewis of Dorset, Ohio finished third and fourth respectively in last two prize money spots.
Full results are listed below:
SATURDAY
RESULTS
STOCK
MINI-VAN/
TRUCK/SUV
Justin Murray, Strattanville; 2. Braxton Cyphert, Tionesta; 3. Dylan Say, Emlenton.
Others
Chase Cobbett, Sligo; Harold Bish, Mayport; Brayden Cyphert, Columbia, Md.; Jason Norris, Clearfield; Brady Burkett, Mayport; Willis Mauk, Summerville; Tucker Smith, Mayport; Tyler Finefrock, Shippenville; Tom Cyphert, Tionesta; Brenden Say, Tionesta; Scott Buzard, Summerville; Jaylynn Nugent, Knox.
WINDSHIELD
Jon Dambaugh, Beaver Falls; 2. Carl Hurrelbrink Jr., Leeper; 3. Aaron Wilson, New Bethlehem.
Others
Austin Carlson, Hawthorn; Coda Kirkpatrick, Rimersburg; Brian Lipps, Guys Mills; Kaven Hornberger, Mayport; Leon Campbell, Sligo; Glenn Bish, Mayport; Dustin Young, Fairmount City; James Eckman, Homer City; Devon Trayer, Mayport; Darren Fuebel, Rimersburg; Jacob Snyder, Corsica; Kaden R., Hawthorn; Brandon Gathers, Rimersburg; Sandy Smith, Rimersburg; Tyler Zapach, Creekside; Bartlebaugh, Punxsutawney; Chandler Mort, Brookfield, Ohio.
FULL-SIZE TRUCK
Charles Kiser, Fryburg; 2. Rodney Matthews, Knox; 3. Ted Kiskadden, Shippenville.
Others
Cody Colwell, Emlenton; Mitch Minich, Brookville; Jerry Blum, Kane; Zachary Blystone, Homer City; Corey Shellgren, New Alexandria.
PRO STOCK
FULL-SIZE
Ken Kiskadden, Knox; 2. Zac Feclmer, Apollo; 3. Ryan Shuffstall, Conneat Lake.
Others
Mel White Jr., Indiana; Cliff Brison Jr., Worthington; Josh Anthony, Summerville; Greg White, Indiana; Carl Walker, St. Petersburg; Chris Nicholson, Homer City; Nicholas Walker, Knox; James Walker, Knox; Brady Weaver, Indiana; Bo Lockwood, Brookville.
THURSDAY
RESULTS
PRO-STOCK
HEAT 1
Finals qualifiers
David Reesman, New Bethlehem; Chase Cobbett, Sligo; Rachel Lockhart, Dayton; Heather Ridinger, Karns City; Randy Adams, New Bethlehem.
Others
Braiden Lee, State College; Hunter Colwell, Sligo; Jerry Blum, Kane; Austin Carlson, Hawthorn; Dustin Lewis, Dorset, Ohio.
HEAT 2
Finals qualifiers
Richard Ganci III, Lickingville; Korban Mohney, New Bethlehem; David King, Cattaraugus, N.Y.; Ken Harvey, Cattaraugus, N.Y.; Bob Smith, Conneaut Lake.
Others
Eric DeSanto, Brockway; Dustin Young, Fairmount City; Jeremy Dinger, Hawthorn; Aaron Wilson, New Bethlehem; Tyler Roy, DuBois; Adam Isaac.
HEAT 3
Finals qualifiers
Ted Cobbett, Sligo; Travis Crawford, Mayport; Thomas Dorsey III, Cortland, Ohio; Steven Bogardus, Cochranton.
Others
Dawson Wilson, Templeton; Mason Songer, New Bethlehem; Tyler DeSanto, Hawthorn; Carl Hurrelbrink, Leeper; Luke Caskey, St. Marys; Jeremy Dixon, Worthington.
HEAT 4
Finals qualifiers
Justin Harvey, Cattaraugus, N.Y.; Braxton Lee, Fairmount City; Charles Brown Jr., New Bethlehem; Collin Stewart, Conneaut, Ohio; Tyler Dixon, Ford City.
Others
Sarah Bish, Cross Fork; Glenn Bish, Mayport; Logan Minich, Fairmount City; Michael Reed, Brockway; Tom Cyphert, Tionesta.
Consolation Heat qualifiers
Advance to final: Tom Cyphert, Tionesta; Dawson Wilson, Templeton; Jeremy Dixon, Worthington; Hunter Colwell, Sligo; Dustin Lewis, Dorset, Ohio.
FINAL HEAT
(Top 4)
David King, Cattaraugus, N.Y.; 2. Collin Stewart, Conneaut, Ohio; 3. Jeremy Dixon, Worthington; 4. Dustin Lewis, Dorset, Ohio.