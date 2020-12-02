In March of 1998, I sat down and had dinner interview with Frank Palaggo at the old site of Plyler’s Pizza (now it’s Restaurant, at a different location). We talked about his recently completed career as a basketball official.
Frank was passionate about officiating and as the adjoining story discusses, his foot print on officiating in at least basketball and football was a big one not only in District 9 but the PIAA at the state level as well.
Palaggo officiated four state basketball finals and another one in the old Catholic school system before it joined the PIAA.
He talked about making $5 and being a one-man crew at the junior varsity level when he started back in the early 1950s.
He recalled being asked to officiate the 1980 Class A boys’ championship game between East Brady and Darby Township.
“I said to (then PIAA Director) Charlie McCullough, they’re from my district,” Palaggo said.
The plea didn’t work, so Palaggo worked the game at the Harrisburg Farm Show Complex.
“Jim Kelly’s younger twin brothers were playing for East Brady back then and the team was tougher than nails. Needless to say, it was the city boys versus the country boys,” he remembered. “The guy I was working with was in the finals for the first time and I told him, ‘It’s not going to be easy out there and you’re going to find out real quick-like and we have to keep control of the game the whole way.”
He was right.
“We weren’t in the game two minutes and a kid from Darby took a shot at one of the Kelly twins and we got him,” Palaggo said. “We came back down the floor and the East Brady kid got his shot back. Then we played basketball.”
East Brady won, 72-66.
Palaggo remembered one of the familiar Karns City vs. East Brady rivalry games when his partner John Harris threw the East Brady coach out of the game.
“You had to go out this one doorway to get to the dressing room and the cop always stood in the doorway,” Palaggo said. “I told him, ‘Hey, as soon as this game is over, you get us out of here because these people are getting fired up.’ He told me, ‘You tell Harris he caused all of the problems. He threw the coach out. I didn’t. You get out of her the best way you can.’”
Palaggo noted that one never waited around to get congratulated on how good of a job you did after the game.
Palaggo offered plenty of advice and thoughts on what he thought made a good basketball official:
— “You have to have the interest and I’m still naive enough to think I’m still contributing something to those kids and their growth and education. Officials do make those contributions to those schools.”
— “We have to know the rules. You have to be credible. There’s no changing your mind. Once you blow that whistle, you better have something when you come out of there. You develop a style where you have to be fair, but you have to be firm, too. They know that you’re not going to put up with anything out there and you’re going to be right there with those gentlemen the whole way through.”
— “I always have a favorite saying with the coaches and I still do. Coach, you can holler and yell all you want to yell. I’m probably not going to hear year. But I will hear you if I hear somebody talking about my ancestry or pedigree. I guarantee I’ll hear you then. We try to spend some time in meetings talking about handling coaches in particular situations. We’re all different. What works for me might not work for you. You have to remember, too, the younger you are, the tougher it is.”
I passed first my PIAA baseball test in the spring of 1994, then took the basketball test later than summer. If I officiate any basketball this upcoming season, it’ll be my 27th season. My workload has varied over the years depending on my work situation and job duties.
There was a stretch where I worked plenty through the season — basketball, I’ve always said, or any sport for that matter, in the winter helps keep away the doldrums of the terrible cold weather outside — and for a period of time I was blessed to work some pretty good games.
A handful of playoff games, including a few at Clarion University’s Waldo S. Tippin Gymnasium, were among my favorite experiences. In 2006, I was part of a three-person crew with now Redbank Valley Athletic Director Roddy Hartle and Suzie Sullivan that did the PIAA Class 2A state semifinal between the Westmont Hilltop and Greensburg Central Catholic girls’ teams at Indiana University of Pa.
With Hershey’s chocolate kisses flying from the stands — the winner advanced to the state final in Hershey of course — we dashed from the floor to the locker room. My ears rung from the loud gymnasium of cheering fans. It ranks as my biggest thrill in sports.
But clearly, officiating doesn’t have to happen at the state semifinal level to have a blast doing it and through the years of working games at all levels, it’s a wonderful experience to still be part of the game. Basketball officiating is a rewarding experience at any level.
Frank Palaggo was an officiating legend. He had the passion and the energy to promote it through many officials through his years. I officiated a hard-fought Clarion-Limestone vs. Karns City boys’ game in the early 2000s at C-L and Frank was in the stands watching. I knew he was there and I worked hard to prove to him that I knew what I was doing.
Blow the whistle, come out strong with a call and all will be well.
Unless, as Palaggo said, someone questions your ancestry.
