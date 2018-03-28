Newly hired to be the football coach for the Union/A-C Valley football co-operative program, Brad Dittman knows he has some hard work ahead of him.
On March 15 at the Union School District board meeting, Dittman was voted in as the new coach, replacing Dave Louder who was the team’s coach the past eight seasons, including the first two seasons of the co-operative set between the schools.
It was a controversial hire based on the 5-4 vote and the reaction at the meeting when the decision was announced. Dittman said he was planning to meet with prospective football players by the end of this week.
“I know there is a lot of controversy surrounding the announcement of me as the new Union/ACV head football coach,” Dittman said. “Change is never easy. I can only be myself through this whole process. I hope that all the players at Union and A-C Valley as well as their families will provide the support needed to make the football program the best it can be.
“A vital component of that support will need to be supporting the head coach and the coaching staff. When provided the opportunity, I believe the players, families and communities will be able to see what kind of person and coach I truly am. I look forward to the opportunity for people to get to know me as a person and coach. I am confident individuals will form their own opinion of me after they get to know me. Perhaps when this occurs, they will be able to place any negative preconceived ideas to the side. I have learned social media doesn’t always depict the entire truth.”
Dittman, 40, is 1995 A-C Valley graduate who played football under just-retired longtime Karns City coach Ed Conto when Conto was coaching the Falcons. He went on to play football at the University of Virginia and saw action at tight end and offensive guard for the Cavaliers in the late 1990s.
Dittman has been employed for the past 18 years at Erdman Anthony Associates of Mechanicsburg as a project supervisor of a company that provides construction management and inspections for heavy highway and bridge projects.
He eventually landed back at his alma mater and coached the Falcons varsity football team from 2012-15, compiling a four-year record of 3-36 with the Falcons losing their final 32 games before the co-operative program started in 2016.
Initially, Dittman was set to be part of Louder’s staff, but resigned prior to the season.
“The resignation was early on and during the off-season several months before the regular football season started,” Dittman said. “I didn’t have any issues being an assistant coach. There is a perception that I was not willing to work together with the other coaches on the coaching staff. This is simply not true. There was a lot going on at the time I decided to resign. I did what I felt was best for the coaching staff by resigning.”
Dittman also addressed an incident that was brought up at the school board meeting concerning what was a citation six years ago. Dittman called it “a very personal family matter.”
“I was not arrested because of it, but received a citation in the mail,” Dittman added. “I am not making excuses for my actions that day and I have been upfront and honest about it from the beginning. I could have handled the situation differently and regret that I didn’t. I have learned a tremendous amount from this incident and know that I am not going to let it define me. I made a mistake. I owned up to the mistake. I believe anyone that has taken the time to get to know me or been around my coaching, knows that I am not a person who promotes violence.”
As far as on-the-field football goes, Dittman looks to continue what’s already been started with the program with the combined schools. He’ll be putting together a staff that will include three coaches from Union and three from A-C Valley in what he plans within the next month.
“My approach to the program is to hit the ground running and get to work,” Dittman said. “This program has a strong foundation. I want to continue to build on that. The philosophy is, ‘Workers Win.’ Everyone has to be willing to put in the work to be successful. We will be a fundamentally sound football team, that works hard, and plays fast-smart football.
“Through this work and philosophy, we will help these boys grow into young men and help them with life lessons learned along the way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.