The names are Henry Davis, Antony Solmeto, Lonnie White Jr., Bubba Chandler, Owen Kellington, Jackson Glenn, Mike Jarvis, Wyatt Hendrie, Sean Sullivan, Luke Brown, Justin Meis, Jack Carey, Chazz Martinez, Owen Sharts, Braylon Bishop, Tyler Samaniego, Daniel Corona, Carlos Lomeli, A.J. Graham, Drew Irvine and Brenden Dixon.
Any of those sound familiar?
The group of 20 players above are who the Pittsburgh Pirates drafted in the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft earlier this week.
Henry Davis was the first pick of the draft. He’s a 21-year-old catcher from Louisville. Pirates General Manager Ben Cherington says he was at the top of their “board,’ so they picked him. He sounds like a classy guy.
No. 3 pick Lonnie White Jr. is an 18-year-old senior from Malvern Prep in the eastern part of Pennsylvania and he’s also a Penn State football recruit. White is an outfielder in baseball.
Bubba Chandler, an 18-year-old from Georgia, is a pitcher in baseball and a quarterback recruit for Clemson.
And so it goes on.
It sounds like the Pirates’ draft got positive reviews. Somehow, they got four of the top 32 players available as per Baseball America’s rankings.
Great.
The Pirates have until the end of the month to sign their draft picks. Otherwise, they go to college if they’re high schoolers.
Let’s hope they sign them all.
And then develop the crap out of them, something that has obviously dogged the Buccos for decades. Any good draft has rarely been followed by much great development.
Drafting Davis No. 1 hopefully gives them a future all-star in five or so years and the others? Well, let’s see. With the high school players, we won’t see them for five-plus years. That’s about when it’s time to evaluate the draft of a particular team.
Remember, this is a new regime as far as the front office goes. Sure, the Pirates are the Pirates, Bob Nutting is the owner, who has been fairly branded historically as cheap. But Cherington’s resume was strong coming into the organization before last year and he’s done little so far to make me think he won’t do something good in Pittsburgh.
In the meantime, enjoy what you can from a current MLB roster that will change a lot as we wear along through the summer. Enjoy, all-stars Adam Frazier and Bryan Reynolds along with future all-star K’Bryan Hayes. Frazier will be gone by the trade deadline as will probably closer Rich Rodriguez. Frazier is 29 and Reynolds is 26, so there’s no reason under the sun that he needs to be dealt.
The earlier we see Gregory Polanco out of the organization the better. And maybe we’ll get any type of decent pitching, which was the glaring hole going into the season on an already shaky roster.
For those who care enough about baseball in the Burgh, be patient. If not, the Steelers are about ready to get things going. Just don’t travel to St. Vincent College. They won’t be there this year.
DALY IN ANOTHER HALL — Kane native and former Punxsutawney Chucks basketball head coach Chuck Daly, the same coach who directed the Detroit Pistons to two NBA titles and the 1992 U.S. Olympics Dream Team, was posthumously inducted into the FIBA (International) Hall of Fame.
Daly was already in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame here in this country and an annual coaching award is also named after him. This year, Larry Brown was the recipient of the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award.
When Brookville and Punxsutawney get together in basketball, there’s a Chuck Daly-Larry McManigle Traveling Trophy that goes to the team that wins the season series. McManigle, the late and former longtime Raiders coach, was a close friend with Daly who coached at Punxsutawney until leaving to be an assistant coach in the early 1960s at Duke University.
He died of cancer in 2009 at the age of 78.
SPEAKING OF HOOPS — The U.S. Olympic basketball team lost exhibitions to Australia and Nigeria. Exhibitions.
It’s never going to be as easy as 1992 again.
NEXT WEEK — Monday is the 25th anniversary of the big flood that ripped through Brookville and New Bethlehem and the surrounding region. July, 19, 1996. Where were you?
I may elaborate on this more next week, but I was sitting at my desk at the Courier-Express when hearing on the scanner of the heavy rain that led to the “Brookville dam breaking.”
Knowing that this very likely meant water basically was high enough to get over the whole thing, I knew there would be no tidal wave going through town, but obviously, it was awful enough.
This part of the month, through my unscientific research, has always had severe weather around. I’m pretty sure it was July 23, 1978 when I was rocking up and down in a wind blown Chevy at Comet Field while high winds tore through Brookville with tornadoes in the area.
Prediction: Bad weather some time next week.
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor of the Leader-Vindicator and Jeffersonian Democrat in Brookville. E-mail: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com or follow on Twitter @TheSkinny1969.