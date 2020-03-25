Forty years ago this week, East Brady was rocking and rolling.
The Bulldogs were home celebrating their PIAA state basketball championship, won over the weekend at Hersheypark Arena. In the Class A final, the Bulldogs beat Darby Township, 72-66, on what was Saturday, March 22, 1980.
It was the first-ever title won by a Clarion County team in the seventh try, including East Brady’s 1968 run to the final before losing to Middletown, 78-48, in the Class B final. Others who came up one win short were Clarion in 1962, Union in 1967 and 1974, Karns City in 1972 and A-C Valley in 1973. The only D9 team to win a title to that point was Kane in Class B in 1946.
Another deep run into the state playoffs was certainly an expectation for East Brady, coached by John Jamison. The core of the team had Jim Kelly’s younger twin brothers Dan and Kevin, along with Mike Vasbinder, Bill Olcus and Dave Kerschbaumer, along with sixth man Dean Fair.
The previous season, the Bulldogs got to within one win of playing for the state title, but fell to eventual runner-up Conemaugh Township, the District 5 champion, 63-57, in overtime. In 1977 and 1978, the Bulldogs lost in the quarterfinal round, so deep state playoff runs weren’t out of the ordinary.
Out of the gate for the 1979-80 season, the Bulldogs started the year 6-2, their only losses of the season coming to Elk County Christian (47-45) and nearby rival Redbank Valley (64-60).
Against the other Bulldogs, East Brady spun the loss into a turning point of the season.
“We lost to them 64-60 or something like that they threw a little press at us that we didn’t handle and we just looked at each other and said that’s not going to happen again and that was basically the last game we lost all year,” Kerschbaumer told D9Sports.Com, which published a story on the season in December.
Indeed, East Brady ran the table with 15 straight wins to close the regular season before seven postseason victories claimed the state title. Along the way, the Bulldogs routed Union, 76-39, bringing out a good postgame quote from Knights coach Don Stemmerich.
“They would beat us 19 out of 20 times, but I don’t think they are 40 points better than us,” Stemmerich said. “There is so much animosity between the players because East Brady has beaten Union the last two years for the football championship that the players couldn’t see straight. They were so pumped up they couldn’t even tie their shoes. You can’t play basketball that way.”
Meanwhile, Redbank Valley went on to win its second-ever D9 title in Class 2A and first since 1975. It was the first “open” playoff in D9 that year as it still is today when teams could opt into the postseason regardless of record. Prior to that, brackets were pre-set and smaller.
So in 1980 — it was a three-class system then — after a three-hour meeting in Brookville to set the brackets, the Class 2A bracket had seven teams with ECC and Redbank Valley the top two seeds. Redbank Valley beat Brookville (71-53) and Moniteau (53-51) to reach the final while ECC lost to Kane (63-54) in the semifinals. Redbank Valley topped Kane (68-56) while ECC needed to beat Moniteau (69-56) for the third state berth out of the consolation final.
As it turned out, ECC was the only team to win a state game before bowing out in the second round. Redbank Valley fell to Midland while Kane lost to Bishop Guilfoyle.
Meanwhile back in Class A, East Brady was the top seed at 21-2. Port Allegany, Cameron County and Northern Potter were seeds two through four while Clarion County League rival North Clarion was the only other CCL team seeded in the top seven out of the 12-team bracket.
In the quarterfinals, the Bulldogs opened with a 70-44 rout of DuBois Central Christian. They routed Northern Potter 77-45 in the semifinals after the Panthers knocked off No. 8 seed Karns City 51-42 in the quarterfinals — the Gremlins lost in the Class A state finals three years later — and then it was a 73-59 win over Cameron County that claimed Brady’s fifth and final D9 title.
In the first round of states, East Brady topped District 10 third-placer Girard, 78-67, as Kerschbaumer scored 25 points while Kevin and Dan Kelly scored 19 and 16 respectively. The Bulldogs followed with a 56-50 win over WPIAL champion Geibel.
At Indiana State Teachers College in the quarterfinals, the Bulldogs edged Bishop Carroll of District 6, 56-54 to get a semifinal matchup against the WPIAL’s runner-up Fairchance-Georges, a now-defunct school as well which is part of Albert Gallatin School District near Uniontown in Fayette County.
Brady led by 13, but Fairchance tied it at 53-53 before Kerschbaumer’s layup put the Bulldogs up for good with 1:35 remaining. He finished with 26 points while Fairchance’s Mike King, a 6-foot-6 center, finished with 18 points and 18 rebounds.
That set Brady up with Darby Township and it was a foul-filled, physical game that saw 51 fouls whistled on both teams combined and the Bulldogs, who trailed by as many as 10 points late in the first half, making 26 of 37 free throws. Dan Kelly was the hero late, making 10 straight free throws in the fourth quarter and finished with 24 points. Vasbinder, battling an ankle injury, left the game in the first quarter but returned in the third and finished with 20 points.
That turned out to be the final state playoff game won by East Brady, which closed its doors following the 1990-91 school year.
In 1998-99, Kerschbaumer was part of the coaching staff for the Karns City Lady Gremlins, who won the state Class 2A title and then in 2006, Elk County Catholic won the Class 1A boys’ title. A year later, DuBois Central Catholic lost in the Class 1A boys’ final while Johnsonburg did the same in 2013.