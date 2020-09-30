RIMERSBURG — Making it 3-0 for the first time in program history, the Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights dominated their way to a 45-0 win over visiting Curwensville last Friday night at Vidunas Stadium.
While it sets up a showdown with the Redbank Valley Bulldogs this Thursday night in New Bethlehem, the win continued the trend of the Falcon Knights using strong defense and continued balanced offense to keep their season perfect.
The Falcon Knights led 25-0 by halftime and scored twice in the third quarter, kicking the PIAA’s Mercy Rule running clock into motion with a 39-0 lead after Tanner Merwin’s 12-yard run at the 2:35 mark.
Merwin was efficient, completing 10 of 12 passes for 134 yards with a third-quarter 26-yard TD pass to Karter Vogle. He also ran for 62 yards on nine carries with TD runs of one yard in the first quarter and his 12-yarder in the third.
Union/ACV piled up 398 yards on the ground for 532 yards overall. Four other rushers found the end zone with Caden Rainey running for 100 yards on seven carries with an 11-yard TD run in the second quarter. Rainey also caught four passes for 74 yards.
Eli Penny ran for 79 yards on 10 carries with a 22-yard run in the first quarter. Kyler Culbertson added 77 yards on eight carries with a 7-yard TD run in the second quarter and Gaven Bowser had 38 yards on four carried with a 12-yard TD run to cap the game’s scoring in the fourth.
The Falcon Knights limited Curwensville (0-2) to just 157 yards of offense with quarterback Dan McGarry completing 17 of 32 passes for 112 yards and four interceptions, three of them coming from Skyler Roxbury and the other by Ryan Cooper.
Union/ACV had 24 first downs, limiting the Golden Tide to just eight.
The Falcon Knights scored touchdowns on their first four possessions to start the game with Merwin’s 1-yarder and Penny’s score in the first quarter and Rainey’s 11-yarder and Culbertson’s TD in the second quarter.
Curwensville’s closest shot at scoring came in its second possession of the game when, after reaching the Falcon Knights’ 6, it missed badly on a 20-yard field goal. Roxbury’s first interception came in the second quarter.
Union/ACV scored on both of their third-quarter possessions with Vogle’s TD catch from Merwin and Merwin’s clock-starting score.
Three straight Tide possessions in the fourth quarter ended with interceptions, first by Cooper then the last two on deep passes from Roxbury.
Thad Butler led the Tide with 27 yards on seven carries while Ty Terry caught nine passes for 82 yards.
Defensively, the Falcon Knights got a team-high 10 tackles from Carter Terwint. Rainey had six, including one sack.