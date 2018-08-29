STRATTANVILLE — Running into a small-rostered Clarion-Limestone Lions last Friday night, the Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights ran into a quality football team as well.
Limited to just 64 yards on 44 plays from scrimmage — all of those yards on the ground in 33 carries — the Falcon Knights couldn’t get much going in a 40-0 District 9 Small School South Division matchup at the C-L Sports Complex.
It was the first game for new coach Brad Dittman, whose team got in a hole right out of the gate as the Lions’ Austin Newcomb returned the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown.
Newcomb scored three touchdowns to start the game, including ones on a pass reception and run. Lions sophomore Kyle Bottaro caught his first varsity touchdown pass while Ayden Wiles added a short touchdown run. The Lions also converted all five two-point conversions.
Newcomb finished with 151 yards on 13 carries with a score while catching six passes for 127 yards and a score. Wiles finished with 41 yards rushing on 15 carries with a TD while catching two passes for 22 yards.
The Lions defense was able to shut down the Falcon Knights, keeping quarterback Luke Bowser in check as he finished 0-for-11 passing. The Lions also sacked Bowser twice for losses totaling 30 yards.
All three of Newcomb’s touchdowns came out of the gate, the second on a 30-yard pass from quarterback Colby Himes with 2:59 left in the first quarter. Himes ran in the two-point conversion for a 16-0 C-L lead after one.
Taking advantage of a short field, the Lions made it 24-0 on a 26-yard scoring drive capped by Newcomb’s 10-yard run with 6:04 remaining. Himes threw the two-point pass to Newcomb.
The Falcon Knights reached the Lions’ 23 on the next drive but stalled on downs. From there, the Lions nearly added another TD before halftime, but were stopped at the 1.
Stopping the Falcon Knights on a three-and-out to start the second half, the Lions made it 32-0 after a 10-play drive covering 65 yards. Himes connected with Bottaro on a 13-yard TD pass followed by Wiles run at the 5:10 mark of the third.
C-L then marched from its own 35 in finding the end zone in 10 plays capped off by a Colby Himes pass to Bottaro from 13 yards out. Wiles added the two-point run for a 32-0 lead with 5:10 to play in the third. Himes, in his first varsity start, completed 10 of 16 passes for 170 yards.
Three plays into the fourth quarter, Wiles scored from a yard out. Himes passed to Newcomb for the two-point conversion placing the score at 40-0, which set the PIAA Mercy Rule running clock into motion.
The Falcon Knights host Sheffield Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.