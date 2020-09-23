KNOX — Caden Rainey’s 10-yard touchdown run capped a 63-yard drive to open the second half for Union/A-C Valley and the Falcon Knights did the rest in a 14-7 win over rival Keystone last Friday night in Knox.
“Defensively, I thought we played pretty well,” said Union/A-C Valley head coach Brad Dittman, whose team is 2-0 for the first time in the co-op program’s five seasons. “We gave up some plays but we were able to regroup and held them to seven points. I think defense is a strong point for us this year, and it showed again tonight.”
As a team, Union/A-C Valley accounted for 193 yards of offense and was outgained by Keystone, which had 271.
Rainey had the big plays of the winning drive, including an 18-yard catch and run on a third-and-17 play early in the drive and a 16-yard carry that set Union/A-C Valley up inside the 10-yard line later in the drive.
“It was huge to keep the drive going,” Dittman said. “We talk about converting plays like that. We didn’t execute (on offense) well at times, but to go out there in the second half and take what they gave us and convert there was big for us.”
The early touchdown was the only score of the second half for either team, as the game had gone to halftime tied at seven.
Both defenses came up big when they needed to after the Rainey score, and some Keystone miscues helped as well.
Down by the touchdown early in the fourth quarter, Keystone appeared to tie the game on a 45-yard touchdown pass from Bret Wingard to Logan Sell. But the Panthers were called for an illegal formation on the play.
That was the second costly mistake in a row by Keystone on the drive, as the Panthers were sitting at second-and-4 at the Union/A-C Valley 40-yard line when they got called for an illegal substitution.
“Sometimes the breaks go our way,” Dittman said. “We will definitely take it. We have been on the other end numerous times. I know how that goes. Penalties at critical times hurt you. It definitely worked out in our favor.”
Later in the quarter, Keystone tried a fake punt but Karter Vogle sniffed it out and stopped the play dead in its tracks.
Union/A-C Valley had a chance to put the game away facing third-and-1 inside the 30-yard line with just over two minutes to play but lost yards on third down and then lost a fumble on fourth down giving Keystone one last chance.
The Panthers moved into Falcon Knights territory but came up short with two incomplete passes on third-and-5 and fourth-and-5.
Keystone went up 7-0 when it used up 6:34 on the game-opening drive scoring on a 5-yard Wingard to Nick Weaver touchdown pass.
Early in the second quarter, the Panthers threatened to go ahead 14-0 driving to the Union/A-C Valley 25-yard line. But the game changed on a fourth-and-3 play when Kylar Culbertson stepped in front of a Wingard pass at the 24-yard line, picked it off and sprinted 76 yards for a touchdown to tie the game at seven.
“That was play was huge,” Dittman said. “Up to that point we had come out flat. They were doing some things offensively and we couldn’t get settled in. That was a big momentum changer for us. It was a big swing for us. I think you saw that in our play the rest of the game.”
Tanner Merwin led Union/A-C Valley with 104 combined yards of offense. He was 5-of-13 passing for 57 yards and ran nine times for 47 yards. Rainey added seven carries for 28 yards and caught two passes for 28 yards, while Culbertson had six totes for 41 yards.
Culbertson had seven tackles while Carter Terwint had nine and Karter Vogle six, including at least four key stops.
Keystone’s Wingard was 15-of-28 for 157 yards, the touchdown and two interceptions with Weaver catching six passes for 74 yards. Weaver also ran 12 times for 34 yards. Taylar Altman ran for a team-best 45 yards on eight carries.