FOXBURG — Looking to shake off the previous week’s 30-point loss at Keystone, the Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights needed to get well heading into the final stretch of the season.
That antidote was winless Cameron County in the Falcon Knights’ 52-0 win last Friday night at A-C Valley High School.
The Falcon Knights (6-2) limited the Red Raiders (0-7) to just 55 yards on 45 plays from scrimmage, five first downs and forced three turnovers, turning one into a 32-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Colton Hoffman.
Offensively, the Falcon Knights put up 394 yards, almost totally balanced with quarterback Luke Bowser completing 16 of 24 passes for 194 yards and four touchdowns, three of them to Tanner Merwin and one to Caden Rainey.
The effort was a much-needed one heading into their big game at Redbank Valley this Friday night.
“We took the motto that we wanted to come out and execute, move the chains and score points,” Falcon Knights head coach Brad Dittman said. “We were sluggish at first, but once we settled in we were able to do a lot good things.
“We defensively wanted to be physical and tackle well and we needed to do that because we didn’t do it week the week before against Keystone. We wanted to play fast, physical and tackle.”
Bowser’s TD passes covered 7, 22 and 20 to Merwin, the first two accounting for two of the team’s three first-half touchdowns. Merwin caught four passes for 59 yards, grabbed one two-point pass from Bowser and kicked the final two point-after points in the second half.
Caden Rainey caught the other TD pass from Bowser, 15 yards, for the second score of the game. He finished with six catches for 87 yards with two two-point receptions as well.
Kylar Culbertson put the game into Mercy Rule running clock mode with his 49-yard TD run in the third quarter that put the Falcon Knights up 36-0 following a two-point Rainey catch from Bowser. He finished with 70 yards on seven carries while Eli Penny finished the night’s scoring with a 55-yard TD run on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Final numbers — 200 yards rushing, 194 passing.
“We preached at beginning of the year we want to be as balanced as we can on offense,” Dittman said. “We wanted to be able to throw and run and stats reflected that.”
Hoffman, who caught four passes for 40 yards, picked up a botched shotgun snap by the Red Raiders and raced 32 yards for a touchdown for the first score of the second half.
Andrew Verostak led the defense with 10 tackles, one for a loss. Merwin had an interception and Leroy Byler finished with nine stops. Karter Vogle had the other fumble recovery.