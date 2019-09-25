ST. MARYS — Another road trip, another win for the Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights.
To be fair, last Friday’s 36-7 win over Elk County Catholic at Dutch Country Stadium was just the second road win in a row for the Falcon Knights, but considering their travel schedule this year so far, it seems like more.
After a 30-8 loss to open the year at Coudersport, the Falcon Knights have won at Sheffield (20-14) and then over the Crusaders last week with another Saturday afternoon trip to Port Allegany awaiting them this week.
Most important, it’s now 4-1 for head coach Brad Dittman’s team, which got off to a slow start against the Crusaders. ECC scored on a game-opening 12-play drive that covered 60 yards. Two plays later, quarterback Luke Bowser threw an interception.
However, the Falcon Knights stopped the Crusaders, answered with their first scoring drive of the game to start a run of 36 unanswered points to pull away for the win.
“It’s great to see,” Dittman said. “We’ve been talking about the mental toughness and that’s another example. We gave up a long opening drive, threw an interception and the kids didn’t get rattled, focused on what we needed to do and made the plays.”
Caden Rainey and Kylar Culbertson each scored two touchdowns in what was a balanced offensive effort for the Falcon Knights, who outgained the Crusaders (2-3) 382-245. Seven different ballcarriers touched the ball while Bowser completed 5 of 11 passes for 126 yards and two TDs against two interceptions.
“We have a bunch of guys who can handle the ball and not afraid to keep giving the ball to them, and way our line is getting after it, it makes it nice with any combination of backs there,” Dittman said.
Culbertson ran for 64 yards on four carries, Rainey had 48 yards on five carries, Bowser ran for 43 yards on five tries and Tony Thompson went for 50 yards on eight carries.
Early on, the Falcon Knights were sluggish as the Crusaders scored on the opening drive on quarterback Mason McAllister’s 18-yard TD pass to John Wittman. Sam Kaul ran for 33 yards on five carries during the drive, finishing with a game-high 143 yards on 21 carries.
Then on the Falcon Knights’ second offensive play of the game, Bowser tried to hit Rainey deep but McAllister intercepted him at the ECC 37.
But the Falcon Knights forced a punt and took control from there, scoring on the third play of the second quarter when Bowser went deep for Rainey again, this time hooking up for a 56-yard TD. Merwin scored the two-point conversion on a run and the Falcon Knights led for good at 8-7.
The Crusaders nearly scored on the ensuing possession. McAllister’s 31-yard pass to Leo Gregory helped get them into the red zone, but on first-and-goal from the 2, the Falcon Knights forced a Raivis Bobby fumble and Merwin recovered at the 6. It took the Falcon Knights just four plays to go 94 yards — Bowser’s 43-yard pass to Merwin, Thompson’s 4-yard run, Culbertson’s 43-yard run and Merwin’s 4-yard TD run to put the Falcon Knights up 16-7 following Bowser’s two-point pass to Colton Hoffman with 2:19 left in the first half.
Before the end of the half, the teams traded interceptions, the Falcon Knights’ Karter Vogle picking off McAllister at the ACV/Union 21 with four seconds remaining.
In the second half, the Falcon Knights scored on their first three possessions and put the game away. Capping off an eight-play, 60-yard drive with a trick play, Rainey took the reverse handoff from Merwin on fourth-and-eight and raced 25 yards for the score and the Falcon Knights led 22-7 at the 7:17 mark.
“We wanted to come out and run the football after halftime,” Dittman said. “The offensive line was getting a good push up front and we felt we could do that. In the second half, we committed to it and able to march the ball.
“We knew we were going for it on that play where we were. Coach (Dan) Reed has been working with them on that play for a couple of weeks. That was a great play call at the right time.”
After stopping the Crusaders on downs at the Union/ACV 15, the Falcon Knights went 82 yards on 10 plays, all of them runs, with Culbertson going around the right side for a 5-yard TD run to build the lead to 28-7 less than two minutes into the fourth quarter.
The Falcon Knights capped the game’s scoring on their next drive, 75 yards on seven plays with Bowser hitting Culbertson on an 11-yard screen pass on fourth-and-10 with 5:16 to go.