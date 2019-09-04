SHEFFIELD — In its second long road trip to start the season, the Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights landed their first win.
Luke Bowser ran for two touchdowns and threw a 3-yard TD pass to Tony Thompson midway through the fourth quarter for a come-from-behind 20-14 win over the Wolverines last Saturday afternoon.
The Falcon Knights (1-1), who host Curwensville at A-C Valley High School this Friday night, routed the Wolverines 47-0 last year. However, this one was different.
Sheffield led 14-8 after the first quarter, but was shut out from there as Bowser’s 13-yard TD run followed by a missed two-point conversion tied it at 14-14 in the third. Then in the fourth after a Sheffield poor punt snap led to a 5-yard punt, the Falcon Knights capitalized on the special teams miscue.
It took the Falcon Knights six plays to reach the end zone. On fourth-and-1 from the Wolverines’ 11, the Falcon Knights were backed up five yards with a penalty. But Bowser hit Caden Rainey on a 13-yard pass to set up his 3-yarder to Thompson on the next play.
Sheffield’s final drive stalled on downs at the Union/ACV 35 and the Falcon Knights ran out the clock thanks to three first downs.
The Wolverines (0-2), who lost for the 21st straight time, outgained the Falcon Knights 262-223 but turned the ball over three times. Walker Kyler completed 15 of 23 passes for 212 and tossed two first-quarter TDs to Mirahn Price covering nine yards and to Jihad Bennett going 59 yards.
For Union/ACV, Bowser ran for 59 yards on nine carries while completing 8 of 21 passes for 82 yards and two interceptions. Rainey caught three passes for 33 yards.
The Kyler pass to Price came on the first possession of the game after the Falcon Knights failed to execute an onside kick. It took nine plays to go 44 yards before Kyler found Price and a two-point pass put the Wolverines up 8-0.
Bowser was intercepted on the Falcon Knights’ ensuing possession, but on Sheffield’s first play after the turnover, it fumbled the ball back to the Falcon Knights. Three plays later, Bowser scored on a 2-yard run, then he tossed a two-point pass to Eli Penny.
Before the end of the opening quarter, the Wolverines scored on the next possession on Kyler’s 59-yard pass to Bennett, who made several Falcon Knights missed on the way to the end zone for a 14-8 lead after a missed two-point pass.
Both teams three two interceptions — the Falcon Knights getting pickoffs from Caden Rainey and Colton Hoffman — before halftime.
Tanner Merwin’s second-half kickoff return covering 71 yards to the Wolverines’ 13 set up the game-tying points. Three plays later, Bowser scored on a 13-yard draw play and it was 14-14 after a missed two-point run.
Sheffield’s ensuing possession went 14 plays from its own 38 to the Falcon Knights’ 11 for a first down, but three plays later the Wolverines came up empty when Bennett missed on a 23-yard field goal.
Despite not scoring on a drive from their own 20 to the Sheffield 23, the Falcon Knights flipped the field position advantage, which they converted thanks to the short punt and Bowser’s 3-yard TD pass for the go-ahead score.
Penny led the Union/ACV defense with 11 tackles with Carter Terwint added 10 stops. Rainey finished with eight tackles.