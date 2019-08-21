RIMERSBURG — Building off a playoff season that finished with a 4-7 record, Union Falcon Knights second-year head coach Brad Dittman obviously knows his team his room to improve.
And he’s optimistic considering that most of his skill position players are back, including his starting quarterback. The big keys? The Falcon Knights lost most of their line to graduation and they head into the season with a 21-man roster.
The Falcon Knights scrimmaged West Shamokin in preparation for their season-opener at defending D9 Class 1A champion Coudersport Friday night.
“We did a lot of good things at the scrimmage and I’m pleased with where we’re at,” Dittman said. “We definitely have stuff to clean up with the offensive line, some mental mistakes and assignments, but the kids gave a great effort on a hot Saturday. We need to work this week hard on fundamentals, technique and assignments, but for the first live action, the kids did well.”
Last year’s breakdown on the Falcon Knights’ season was pretty clear in wins and losses. They were 4-0 against non-playoff teams and 0-7 against playoff teams. A few games indicated what Dittman felt was a common thread all season — too many turnovers and just coming up short on finishing plays or drives.
The Falcon Knights lost 14-13 at Curwensville and turned the ball over three times. At Otto-Eldred, they turned the ball over five times and gave up four returns for scores.
“We have a great core of kids and athletes,” Dittman said. “We have a bunch who can play different positions. The critical thing for us this year, and we talked about it last year, was we were a young team. We just missed on a lot of plays, just missing a play and obviously we turned the ball over at critical times.
“I think we were really close last year. To be honest, I think we played really two bad quarters of football, the first quarter against Elk County Catholic and the first quarter against Redbank Valley. It was tough to come back.”
Dittman has a small roster to work with as well and that’ll pose some challenges, first and foremost the need to stay healthy.
“We only have 21, but the plan is that all the kids can play,” Dittman said. “They can all contribute in some way and that’s what we’re asking them to do. We’re asking for everyone to do what they can do for what’s best to the team. We have a really good group of kids. They want to win.”
The Falcon Knights have their starting quarterback returning with senior Luke Bowser, who threw for 792 yards and seven touchdowns. An extra year of experience, like the rest of the roster, gives Bowser confidence going into the season.
“It’s just about slowing the game down,” said Bowser. “I didn’t read coverages that well at the beginning of last year. Over the summer, we worked all the time and tried to get better than last year, building our timing.”
Junior Tanner Merwin (18 catches, 302 yards), who will back up Bowser, and sophomore Caden Rainey (11-244) are the top returning receivers. Rainey could see some time in the backfield at running back where senior Tony Thompson is the leading returning ground-gainer (26-147), although Bowser ran for 149 yards and led the team with seven rushing TDs.
Thompson echoed the thoughts of Dittman on finishing on plays and converting on opportunities.
“We had some games where we had plays we just missed on,” Thompson said. “It turns out that they get a TD and we didn’t. The small things matter, the details.”
Rainey, Thompson, juniors Eli Penny, Gaven Bowser and Kylar Culbertson should all see some action out of the backfield while Merwin, Rainey, juniors Chase Cobbett, Nicolai Semanco, and Penny and Culbertson could catch some passes.
“It’s definitely a good problem to have,” Dittman said. “We have five, six guys we want to get ball to. Caden Rainey and Merwin, we need to find ways to get them ball so they can use their speed and athleticism. We need get those guys space. Tony and Gavin, Culbertson and Penny, those guys as well. It’s definitely been a topic of conversation the past few weeks. It might be who has the hot hand. We don’t want to look at the stat sheet to figure that out. Those things could shake itself out.
“Luke started all last year and is more comfortable. We’ve worked on reads and progressions and he’s made great strides. We’re looking for him to be a leader and spread the ball around.”
Dittman added former Keystone head coach Dan Reed to his staff as the offensive coordinator. Reed’s Pistol Offense should lead to more passing. The Falcon Knights threw about 14 passes per game last year.
“I coached with Dan at A-C Valley before he went back to Keystone,” Dittman said. “His experience is invaluable to the staff and me. We like his system. He runs a really good offense and kids respect him. We still want to be a physical team, but with Luke older, you may see us spread it out and throwing the ball more than last year. We want to spread the ball around. Last year, we kept it in tight and then take shots when we could. We weren’t very balanced last year … We definitely want to throw more with the skill guys and Luke a year older.”
Three starters are back on the offensive line — junior Drayk Wolbert, and seniors Layton Stewart and Colton Hoffman. Wolbert, who missed the last half of the season with a broken ankle, starts at center while Stewart is back at tackle. Hoffman returns to tight end and is another pass-catcher Dittman looks to feature.
Looking to fill in the vacancies at guard are junior Leroy Byler and senior Colby Best while junior Ethan McFadden joins Stewart at tackle. Adding to the line depth are sophomores Carter Terwint, Andrew Verostek and Colton Murray, and freshman Mikey Card.
“Up front, we need to firm up as we go. We have to find the right five,” Dittman said. “If we can do that, we’ll be in good shape. The key to the offense is our line. Layton was a two-way starter last year so we’re looking to him for leadership. Colton is back too so they need to lead up front. He is a great blocker and we’re hoping that rubs off on everyone else.”
Six starters are back in the Falcon Knights base 3-4 defensive set — Stewart at one of the defensive end spots, Gaven Bowser at outside linebacker, Hoffman and Best at inside linebacker spots, and Rainey and Thompson at cornerback.
Best and Hoffman were two of the top three tacklers on the unit last year while Rainey was fifth and intercepted three passes.
“We feel we have a solid group of linebackers and defensive backs,” Dittman said. “Hopefully, we can get the line solidified and guys making plays there. I think defensively, we need to be fundamentally sound, be aggressive and create turnovers and tackle.”
McFadden, Murray and Byler will work up front with Stewart on the line along with Card. Penny saw plenty of action at linebacker as well and will be on the outside with Wolbert, Verostek, Cobbett and Terwint adding depth.
With Rainey and Thompson at the corners, Merwin, Luke Bowser and Culbertson will rotate into the two safety spots. Culbertson could move to corner if needed and Penny, Dittman’s valued utilityman, could move back into the secondary from linebacker when and if needed.
With special teams, Cubertson will do the punting. Place-kicking is an unknown at this point, but Murray or Merwin could fill that spot and/or do the kickoffs.
The goal to get back to the playoffs is still there, but Dittman knows staying healthy and working through low numbers must work.
“We fell short of .500 last year and we want to make a strong run at the playoffs this year,” he said. “We want to put one in the win column every night. That’s the goal, make a strong run and be a team to be reckoned with.
“But we need to stay healthy and get line solidified. It’s going to be an adjustment and we’ll have to change things practice-wise. That’s definitely something I’m looking at. We can’t afford to lose anybody. Honestly, we want more kids. The class sizes just aren’t there.”
The rest Dittman’s coaching staff consists of Ray Fox, Chris McNany, Kline Terwilliger, Cullen McNany and Greg Wolbert.
ROSTER
Seniors: Luke Bowser, Eli Burnside, Colby Best, Tony Thompson, Layton Stewart, Colton Hoffman.
Juniors: Tanner Merwin, Eli Penny, Kylar Culbertson, Ethan McFadden, Nicolai Semanco, Gaven Bowser, Drayk Wolbert, Leroy Byler, Chase Cobbett, Gaven Kriebel.
Sophomores: Caden Rainey, Andrew Verostek, Carter Terwint, Colton Murray.
Freshman: Mikey Card.