HOOKSTOWN — Three football games in District 9 were decided on the last play from scrimmage. The Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights had to travel the furthest to take part in one of them.
And come out on top.
Last Friday night in a picked up game against South Side Beaver of the WPIAL, the Falcon Knights staved off a last-ditch drive by the Rams that ended on an incomplete pass in the end zone with no time on the clock.
The 21-14 win improved the Falcon Knights to 4-1 heading into their final regular-season game against Brockway Friday at A-C Valley High School. The game was moved from Union since this is only the second home game of the year for Union/ACV, the first being played in Rimersburg.
While the dramatics from Friday had no bearing at all on the Falcon Knights’ playoff status, they did clinch a Class 1A playoff berth since Redbank Valley beat Keystone. So it’ll be the Bulldogs and Falcon Knights from the Southern Region in a four-team bracket with Smethport and Coudersport starting next week. The Falcon Knights will play the winner of the Smethport/Coudersport showdown.
“The kids wanted to play and obviously we lost Sheffield and (Athletic Director) Scott Kindel found it for us,” Falcon Knights head coach Brad Dittman said. “We wanted them to come up, but they weren’t going to do that so we talked about it and knew it was going to be a task to play a WPIAL team. We wanted to test our team and we had confidence in them.
“We won the game, we came out of it healthy and we cleaned up some things. We still have work to do, but all in all it was a good trip.”
The ending was a frenetic sequence that actually saw the Rams (1-4) drive to the Falcon Knights’ 4 in the waning seconds of the game. Two short runs got the Rams to the 1, but on third down, the Falcon Knights’ Mike Card dropped the Rams rusher for a huge 2-yard loss.
“Mikey was creating havoc in the backfield all night, he just wasn’t finding the football,” Dittman said. “On that one, we give everybody the green light and obviously we want to stop them there inside the two and he was able to get in the backfield and also find the football. He made a heck of a play there.”
Dittman thought the clock might run out, but South Side head coach Luke Travelpiece called a timeout with just 1.2 seconds remaining.
On fourth down from the 3, the Rams called for a quick slant play and quarterback Aden Almashy’s throw was deflected away by Falcon Knights corner back Karter Vogle to secure the win.
“These guys are veterans,” Dittman said. “We had Vogle over there and have great confidence in the guys and it was a play where we’re just playing football and reacting to what you see. Honestly, I thought they were going to run a sneak there but they hit us with a pass and Vogle was able to make a great play.”
The tie-breaking touchdown came earlier in the fourth quarter when Caden Rainey returned a South Side punt 65 yards. After catching the kick, his quick cut to his left got him breathing room as he outraced the Rams defenders down the Falcon Knights sideline for a 21-14 lead after Colton Murray’s point-after kick.
“We like it when teams punt to Caden because anytime he touches the ball, he’s got the capability to take it to the house,” Dittman said. “He’s been working hard all year, so to get a special teams return was a good thing to see.”
The Falcon Knights defense forced a Rams three-and-out — the did that four times to South Side, which was only 2-for-13 on third-down conversions — on the possession following the Rainey return, but couldn’t move the ball and run the clock down enough to secure the game on their own.
Quarterback Tanner Merwin was intercepted on a long pass to the South Side 46, basically serving as a short punt. But it forced the Falcon Knights to make a stand, and they eventually did as South Side’s 14th play of the drive ended in the incomplete pass.
The first three scores happened in the second quarter as Rainey scored on a 1-yard pass from Merwin, who scrambled back to his right to find Rainey as South Side had the left end well covered on what looked to be a running play.
“It was a great athletic play by him, but he makes us nervous. He had the football hanging out there one on hand, but it was a designed rollout and we wanted a quick hit on the left side and try to punch it across the line on a quick pass,” Dittman said. “But for Tanner to get out of that and basically run the width of the field and for the receivers to know we were in a scramble play, credit to them and somebody got open and he was able to see it.”
Kylar Culbertson’s 3-yard run completed a 7-play, 32-yard drive to give the Falcon Knights a 14-7 lead that carried into halftime.
South Side stopped the Falcon Knights on downs at the Rams’ 42 and turned that into points with an 8-play, 58-yard drive finished by Donnie Jodikinos’ second TD run from 10 yards out to tie things at 14-14.
The Falcon Knights outgained South Side, 208-165. Merwin completed 6 of 15 passes for 64 yards while Eli Penny, whose 24-yard run set up the Falcon Knights’ first TD, ran for 83 yards on nine carries. Culbertson finished with 45 yards on 11 attempts.
Carter Terwint led the Falcon Knights with eight tackles, two of them for losses. Rainey had seven tackles while Jacob Bowser recovered a fumble.