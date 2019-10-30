RIMERSBURG — Facing a tough and playoff-seasoned Ridgway Elkers, the Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights had their hands full as expected in both teams’ regular-season finale last Friday night.
Behind an opportunistic defense that forced four turnovers and an offense that put up 44 points and 319 yards before halftime, the Elkers clobbered the Falcon Knights, 50-12.
The Elkers, chasing after their fourth straight District 9 title, finished the regular season 9-1, wrapping up the top seed for the Class 2A playoffs and earning a first-round bye.
Ridgway meets this Friday’s Karns City/Keystone winner in the semifinals next week.
The Falcon Knights, who fell to 7-3, also have a first-round bye in the Class 1A playoffs as the No. 3 seed. They’ll play No. 2 seed Redbank Valley next week on a neutral field and time to be announced.
Coming off its big win against Redbank Valley the week before, Union/ACV was limited to just 164 yards of offense on 45 plays and seven first downs.
The Elkers also intercepted Falcon Knights quarterback Luke Bowser four times, with Damon Kelley picking off two passes.
Bowser completed 11 of 24 passes for 157 yards with a touchdown pass while the Falcon Knights’ running game was limited to 7 yards on 17 attempts.
The Elkers scored 20 points coming directly off of those turnovers.
And while the Elker defense was doing its job, the Ridgway offense made sure to put Union/A-C Valley away for good early on.
Ridgway raced out to a 17-0 lead after the first quarter, before extending that lead to 44-6 at halftime. The Falcon Knights scored on Bowser’s 50-yard TD pass to Kyler Culbertson with 8:27 left in the second quarter. Culbertson caught two passes for 64 yards.
The Ridgway advantage came through a balanced — and efficient — attack.
Ridgway quarterback Paul Gresco completed eight of his nine attempts for 158 yards and a pair of touchdowns, both of which were to Austin Green — one for 40 yards and the other for 34. Green finished with 116 yards and the two scores on four receptions.
On the ground, the Elkers used a by-committee approach to chew clock and rack up 263 yards.
Wickett and Matt Dush each led the ground attack with 60 yards on eight carries apiece. Wickett scored once from two yards out on the evening, while Dush added a pair of scores.
Tyler Watts added 59 yards on six carries, and Gabe Watts rushed for 42 yards and a score on four carries.
The Falcon Knights’ other points came in the fourth quarter with the PIAA’s Mercy Rule running clock already in motion when Caden Rainey returned a punt 55 yards for a touchdown.
Rainey led the receivers with four catches for 61 yards.
Joel Whetzel of the Bradford Era contributed to this story.