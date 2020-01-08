RIMERSBURG — The Union Knights basketball team couldn’t shut down A-C Valley’s Levi Orton and it cost it a home loss Monday night in a KSAC-North matchup.
Orton lit up the Knights for 37 points and 18 rebounds, leading the Falcons to a 72-65 win. It’s not a surprising statistic considering that Orton is averaging 26.3 points per game.
Orton outshone the Knights’ Karter Vogle, who scored a career-high 30 points to go along with six rebounds and four steals. Caden Rainey scored 13 points and Truman Vereb added 10 points.
Also for the Falcons, Eddie Stevanus scored 11 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
The loss dropped the Knights to 5-4. They’ve dropped four of six games going into Wednesday’s home game against Karns City.
Friday, the Knights travel to Keystone before three home games next week, starting with Moniteau on Monday.
In last week’s game:
FRIDAY, Jan. 3
Moniteau 61, Redbank Valley 47
At West Sunbury, the Bulldogs fell behind 34-17 by halftime and couldn’t make up the difference in the second half in a KSAC-South loss to the Warriors.
Ethan McDeavitt scored 21 points for the Warriors, 16 of those coming in the first half. Kyle Pry scored 19 points and Quinton Scriven added 12 points.
For the Bulldogs, three players reached double figures in scoring, led by Bryson Bain’s 13 points. Owen Magagnotti and Chris Marshall scored 12 and 10 points respectively.
The loss dropped the Bulldogs to 2-7 overall and 1-4 in the KSAC-South going into Wednesday’s game at A-C Valley. Friday, the Bulldogs visit Forest Area in Tionesta.
Next week, the Bulldogs visit Venango Catholic Monday, host Clarion-Limestone Wednesday and visit Union Jan. 17.