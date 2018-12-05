REDBANK VALLEY

FOOTBALL (7-4)

Varsity

August

24-at Keystone;41-18 W

31-Otto-Eldred;31-8 W

September

7-Elk Co. Catholic;24-20 W

15-at Sheffield;49-0 W

21-C-L;16-42 L

28-at Smethport;7-20 L

October

5-at Curwensville;21-37 L

12-Coudersport;41-27 W

19-at Union/AC Valley, Foxburg;33-7 W

26-Punxsutawney;54-27 W

November

D9 Class 1A Playoffs

2-Coudersport;7-52 L

VOLLEYBALL (17-2)

September

1- Host A-C Valley Tourney

;8-0 pool play, lost in semis

4-at Clarion;25-20, 11-25, 17-25, 19-25 L

11-Forest Area;25-5, 25-11, 25-4 W

13-Brookville;25-19, 25-9, 28-26 W

15-at Brockway Tourney, 1st place

;6-2 pool play, beat Brookville in final

18-at Venango Catholic;25-7, 25-16, 25-5 W

27-Moniteau;25-10, 25-11, 25-16 W

October

1-at A-C Valley;18-25, 19-25, 25-23, 25-18, 15-11 W

2-at Union;25-14, 25-15, 25-17 W

4-Cranberry;25-19, 25-12, 25-21 W

8-C-L;25-12, 25-22, 25-5 W

9-Karns City;25-12, 25-16, 25-9 W

11-at Keystone;25-14, 25-11, 25-19 W

15-Keystone;25-14, 25-18, 26-24 W

16-North Clarion;25-8, 25-12, 26-24 W

17-at Homer-Center;26-24, 25-20, 25-14 W

18-Brockway;25-18, 25-8, 25-11 W

20-at Elk Co. Tournament, 1st place

25-at Punxsutawney;25-13, 25-16, 25-10 W

D9 Class 2A Playoffs

31-Karns City;25-18, 25-10, 25-14 W

November

Championship

3-Brookville;25-19, 25-13, 25-18 W

PIAA Playoffs

6-Freeport;12-25, 10-25, 15-25 L

BOYS SOCCER (3-12)

September

4-at Keystone;5-6 L

12-at Brockway;0-10 L

17-Karns City;1-5 L

18-at C-L;1-4 L

22-Mercer;0-5 L

25-at Karns City;0-3 L

October

1-Kane;2-3 L

3-at West Shamokin;0-3 L

6-at Forest Area, Tionesta;3-1 W

8-at Brookville;0-8 L

9-C-L;2-1 W

11-Keystone;0-2 L

15-at DuBois CC;2-5 L

16-Forest Area;2-1 OT W

17-West Shamokin;0-8 L

GIRLS SOCCER (7-8-2)

August

31-at Elk Co. Catholic;1-3 L

September

4-at Keystone;6-1 W

6-St. Marys;0-5 L

11-Karns City;0-2 L

15-at Titusville;9-1 W

17-Franklin;6-1 W

18-at Clarion;2-2 T

20-at Kane;0-0 T

22-Mercer;0-1 L

25-at Karns City;0-2 L

26-Forest Area;2-0 W (played one half)

October

1-Clarion;3-1 W

6-at Forest Area, Tionesta;4-0 W

8-at Brookville;0-4 L

11-Keystone;2-0 W

17-at St. Marys;0-4 L

Class 1A Playoffs

22-Port A.;1-1, 4-3 shootout L

UNION

FOOTBALL (4-7)

Varsity

August

24-at C-L;0-40 L

31-Sheffield (Union);47-0 W

September

7-at Curwensville;13-14 L

14-at Otto-Eldred;25-47 L

21-Elk Co. Catholic (ACV);6-42 L

28-Port Allegany (Union);34-6 W

October

4-at Keystone;12-8 W

12-at Cameron Co.;62-0 W

19-Redbank Valley (ACV);7-33 L

26-at Ridgway;7-21 L

November

D9 Class 1A playoffs

2-at Smethport;0-28 L

VOLLEYBALL (11-10)

September

4-at Cranberry;21-25, 17-25, 12-25 L

6-at Moniteau;19-25, 25-11, 25-11, 25-20 W

8-Commodore Perry;25-14, 25-18, 25-18 W

11-Venango Catholic;25-11, 25-15, 25-7 W

13-C-L;25-10, 25-21, 25-16 W

18-at Forest Area;25-7, 25-11, 25-6 W

20-North Clarion;25-22, 25-19, 25-22 W

24-Eisenhower;25-16, 28-26, 25-8 W

25-Keystone;24-26, 25-22, 20-25, 20-25 L

27-at Venango Catholic;25-9, 25-14, 25-17 W

October

1-C-L;23-25, 25-12, 25-13, 13-25, 13-15 L

2-Redbank Valley;14-25, 15-25, 17-25 L

3-at Karns City;21-25, 22-25, 16-25 L

6-at Sheffield Tourney, 2nd place

8-Forest Area;25-4, 25-7, 25-8 W

10-at DuBois CC;26-24, 25-22, 21-25, 20-25, 9-15 L

11-at Clarion;13-25, 12-25, 7-25 L

15-at Mercer;25-15, 16-25, 25-13, 23-25, 15-11 W

16-A-C Valley;11-25, 14-25, 13-25 L

18-at Tidioute Charter;22-25, 25-11, 23-25, 25-22, 14-16 L

20-at Oil City;25-22, 23-25, 27-25, 25-17 W

D9 Class 1A Playoffs

25-at Coudersport;17-25, 17-25, 16-25 L

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.