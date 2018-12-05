REDBANK VALLEY
FOOTBALL (7-4)
Varsity
August
24-at Keystone;41-18 W
31-Otto-Eldred;31-8 W
September
7-Elk Co. Catholic;24-20 W
15-at Sheffield;49-0 W
21-C-L;16-42 L
28-at Smethport;7-20 L
October
5-at Curwensville;21-37 L
12-Coudersport;41-27 W
19-at Union/AC Valley, Foxburg;33-7 W
26-Punxsutawney;54-27 W
November
D9 Class 1A Playoffs
2-Coudersport;7-52 L
VOLLEYBALL (17-2)
September
1- Host A-C Valley Tourney
;8-0 pool play, lost in semis
4-at Clarion;25-20, 11-25, 17-25, 19-25 L
11-Forest Area;25-5, 25-11, 25-4 W
13-Brookville;25-19, 25-9, 28-26 W
15-at Brockway Tourney, 1st place
;6-2 pool play, beat Brookville in final
18-at Venango Catholic;25-7, 25-16, 25-5 W
27-Moniteau;25-10, 25-11, 25-16 W
October
1-at A-C Valley;18-25, 19-25, 25-23, 25-18, 15-11 W
2-at Union;25-14, 25-15, 25-17 W
4-Cranberry;25-19, 25-12, 25-21 W
8-C-L;25-12, 25-22, 25-5 W
9-Karns City;25-12, 25-16, 25-9 W
11-at Keystone;25-14, 25-11, 25-19 W
15-Keystone;25-14, 25-18, 26-24 W
16-North Clarion;25-8, 25-12, 26-24 W
17-at Homer-Center;26-24, 25-20, 25-14 W
18-Brockway;25-18, 25-8, 25-11 W
20-at Elk Co. Tournament, 1st place
25-at Punxsutawney;25-13, 25-16, 25-10 W
D9 Class 2A Playoffs
31-Karns City;25-18, 25-10, 25-14 W
November
Championship
3-Brookville;25-19, 25-13, 25-18 W
PIAA Playoffs
6-Freeport;12-25, 10-25, 15-25 L
BOYS SOCCER (3-12)
September
4-at Keystone;5-6 L
12-at Brockway;0-10 L
17-Karns City;1-5 L
18-at C-L;1-4 L
22-Mercer;0-5 L
25-at Karns City;0-3 L
October
1-Kane;2-3 L
3-at West Shamokin;0-3 L
6-at Forest Area, Tionesta;3-1 W
8-at Brookville;0-8 L
9-C-L;2-1 W
11-Keystone;0-2 L
15-at DuBois CC;2-5 L
16-Forest Area;2-1 OT W
17-West Shamokin;0-8 L
GIRLS SOCCER (7-8-2)
August
31-at Elk Co. Catholic;1-3 L
September
4-at Keystone;6-1 W
6-St. Marys;0-5 L
11-Karns City;0-2 L
15-at Titusville;9-1 W
17-Franklin;6-1 W
18-at Clarion;2-2 T
20-at Kane;0-0 T
22-Mercer;0-1 L
25-at Karns City;0-2 L
26-Forest Area;2-0 W (played one half)
October
1-Clarion;3-1 W
6-at Forest Area, Tionesta;4-0 W
8-at Brookville;0-4 L
11-Keystone;2-0 W
17-at St. Marys;0-4 L
Class 1A Playoffs
22-Port A.;1-1, 4-3 shootout L
UNION
FOOTBALL (4-7)
Varsity
August
24-at C-L;0-40 L
31-Sheffield (Union);47-0 W
September
7-at Curwensville;13-14 L
14-at Otto-Eldred;25-47 L
21-Elk Co. Catholic (ACV);6-42 L
28-Port Allegany (Union);34-6 W
October
4-at Keystone;12-8 W
12-at Cameron Co.;62-0 W
19-Redbank Valley (ACV);7-33 L
26-at Ridgway;7-21 L
November
D9 Class 1A playoffs
2-at Smethport;0-28 L
VOLLEYBALL (11-10)
September
4-at Cranberry;21-25, 17-25, 12-25 L
6-at Moniteau;19-25, 25-11, 25-11, 25-20 W
8-Commodore Perry;25-14, 25-18, 25-18 W
11-Venango Catholic;25-11, 25-15, 25-7 W
13-C-L;25-10, 25-21, 25-16 W
18-at Forest Area;25-7, 25-11, 25-6 W
20-North Clarion;25-22, 25-19, 25-22 W
24-Eisenhower;25-16, 28-26, 25-8 W
25-Keystone;24-26, 25-22, 20-25, 20-25 L
27-at Venango Catholic;25-9, 25-14, 25-17 W
October
1-C-L;23-25, 25-12, 25-13, 13-25, 13-15 L
2-Redbank Valley;14-25, 15-25, 17-25 L
3-at Karns City;21-25, 22-25, 16-25 L
6-at Sheffield Tourney, 2nd place
8-Forest Area;25-4, 25-7, 25-8 W
10-at DuBois CC;26-24, 25-22, 21-25, 20-25, 9-15 L
11-at Clarion;13-25, 12-25, 7-25 L
15-at Mercer;25-15, 16-25, 25-13, 23-25, 15-11 W
16-A-C Valley;11-25, 14-25, 13-25 L
18-at Tidioute Charter;22-25, 25-11, 23-25, 25-22, 14-16 L
20-at Oil City;25-22, 23-25, 27-25, 25-17 W
D9 Class 1A Playoffs
25-at Coudersport;17-25, 17-25, 16-25 L
