Official preseason workouts for fall high school sports teams got started on Monday with most teams getting two weeks of workouts in before the regular season begins.
The exception is football where one round of exhibition games on Saturday precedes the start to the regular season on Aug. 24. Redbank Valley visits Moniteau at 11 a.m. while Union/A-C Valley heads to West Shamokin for a 10 a.m. kickoff.
Here’s a closer look at all of the area teams heading into the rest of the preseason:
REDBANK VALLEY
Football
Ed Wasilowski goes into his 19th season overall as head coach of the Bulldogs, who were 6-5 a year ago. He has 34 players on his preseason roster.
The Bulldogs have their quarterback returning in senior Keaton Kahle, who was a KSAC All-Conference pick at cornerback last year. Brothers Chase and Hunter Wiles were also all-conference picks at receiver and linebacker respectively.
After Saturday’s scrimmage, the Bulldogs visit Keystone for their season-opener on Aug. 24.
Volleyball
The Lady Bulldogs are coming off a 13-5 District 9 Class 2A runner-up season under Matt Darr, who enters his third year in his second stint with the team. His numbers remain strong with over 35 girls on the preseason roster.
Senior Josie Rupp is a returning KSAC Second-Team All-Conference player.
The Lady Bulldogs open the year at the A-C Valley Tournament on Sept. 1.
Boys Soccer
Second-year head coach A.J. Blose didn’t lose a player off last year’s roster to graduation, so the Bulldogs are optimistic they’ll improve on their 0-16-1 season. He has 21 players on his preseason roster.
The Bulldogs have two scrimmage, at Keystone Saturday and Forest Area in Tionesta on Aug. 22. The regular season begins at Keystone on Sept. 4.
Girls Soccer
Mike Dawson starts his third season with the Lady Bulldogs, who were 11-8-1 last year. He has 24 players on his preseason roster.
The Lady Bulldogs scrimmage twice, Saturday at Keystone and Aug. 22 at Brockway. The regular season starts Sept. 4 at Keystone.
UNION
Football
Former A-C Valley coach Brad Dittman is the new coach of the Falcon Knights, who have 34 on the preseason roster.
Senior Joe Dehart was a two-way KSAC Small School All-Conference lineman last year while seniors Nolan Cumberland and Jonathan Powell were two of the top three receivers. Powell is the leading returning rusher.
After Saturday’s scrimmage at West Shamokin Saturday, the Falcon Knights open the season at C-L Aug. 24.
Volleyball
Diana Thorpe is back for her second season and has a 20-player roster.
The Damsels, 7-9 last year, will be anchored by seniors Vanessa Reddick, Brynn Davis and Marlee Hawk.
Union scrimmages at Brookville Aug. 23 before opening the season Sept. 4 at Cranberry.
