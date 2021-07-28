Way back in March 1984, I discovered a book on the shelf at Waldon Books at the Clarion Mall. It blew my mind.
Of course, it was about baseball. It was written by Glen Waggoner, who along with some of his buddies created something called Rotisserie Baseball.
Fantasy baseball, that is.
I have the book somewhere, but in it, he wrote how you basically draft a make-believe team with real players and the most fun way to build your team rosters is through an auction using make-believe dollars. Charge whatever you want to get in the league and take it from there.
Teams score points totally based on cumulative statistics on the major categories. Your player roster would pile up home runs, runs batted in, stolen bases and compile a batting average. Your pitching staff would be ranked on total wins, saves, ratio (walks and hits per inning) and earned run average.
And by the end of the season, you determine the winning team based on how they ranked in each particular category.
“This is going to replace Strat-O-Matic,” I declared to my buddies. It fell short prophetically.
Fantasy football for me didn’t come until a few years later in college in the late 1980s and some of those guys are still together doing leagues today.
For baseball, the fun came in the pre-season auction. As the year went on, you got buried with the long schedule. But what eventually tore down any leagues I was involved with was the dreaded trade deadline.
You couldn’t operate a Rotisserie League the same as real life, as in unloading Major Leaguers for prospects. Dumping players just ruined more than one league.
But, it’s still alive and well in real life, as we’re seeing with our own Pittsburgh Pirates. Some years are more maddening than others, depending on whether they are buyers vs. sellers. Most years, they’re sellers. That means trading any player worth anything for unproven young guys who may or may not bring any worth to the big club down the road.
Monday, the Pirates traded all-star second baseman Adam Frazier to the San Diego Padres for three minor leaguers, a 21-year-old infielder-outfielder and a 22-year-old right-handed pitcher.
Not long after that, the Pirates dealt reliever Clay Holmes to the New York Yankees for two minor league infielders, a 25-year-old Class AAA player with some power and a 23-year-old infielder who was in Class AA.
Tuesday, it appeared that the Pirates were going to deal starter Tyler Anderson to the Philadelphia Phillies for two more prospects that included a pitcher and 21-year-old catcher, but that deal was being held up for some reason as I write this.
So to sum up, a possible 100-loss team in the Pirates traded three players for perhaps six minor leaguers. That’s not fantasy baseball stuff, but real-life, wheeling and dealing by an organization that is run by a new group of guys who think they can build the farm system, develop those players and the ones they drafted in what much of the industry regards as a strong performance earlier this month.
For Pirates diehards, there is hope.
For casual fans, there will always be skepticism.
For smart-alecks who have reason to be critical from decades of ineptitude from previous regimes, it’s low-hanging fruit when it comes to evaluating the endless run of deadline selling time.
One can only wonder if any bandwagons will be driving through Western Pa. any time soon.
SHUEY’S SCHEDULE — Johnsonburg’s Michael Shuey, an Olympian in the javelin, will be in action in Tokyo next Tuesday night OUR TIME.
In Tokyo, it’s 12 hours ahead of us, so when Shuey will be throwing Wednesday morning there, it’ll be Tuesday night. Two sessions are set to go at 9:05 and 10:35 p.m. respectively. It’s not obviously which flight Shuey is in Group A is 9:05 p.m. and Group B is 10:35 p.m.
The finals are scheduled for 8 a.m. OUR TIME on Saturday.
One will need to go on-line most likely to watch Shuey’s throws at olympics.com.
I’ll try to keep that updated on where to go on my Twitter feed @TheSkinny1969.
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor for Jeffersonian Democrat and the Leader-Vindicator in New Bethlehem. E-mail: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com and follow on Twitter @TheSkinny1969.