It’s a hard place to beat on a day of sweltering temperatures.
That’d be last Saturday on the mound at Zufall Field in Brookville.
No pitch counts to worry about, all I had to do is to stay consistent on how I dropped the ball into the pitching machine during a couple games of the annual Tim Weaver Memorial Tournament.
What a blast. It’s the annual 8-and-under tournament started eight years ago by Chad Weaver and I can’t tell you how rewarding it is watching kids play their little butts off in a game initiated … by a machine.
Yes, a machine. There’s a little variance on location of pitch, but that’s OK. It is baseball and decisions to be made on what’s a strike and not a strike is not a bad thing at all. It’s all action for the most part and the games are fast-moving.
Isn’t that what Major League Baseball has been trying to do now for awhile? Shorten games and look for ideas on how to make the game more marketable for a new generation of fans who have much less attention spans than in the past.
That’s not the point here with a pitching machine baseball game, though. It’s about action and keeping kids involved, having them learn defense, because, well, that ball is going to eventually come to him or her and they have to be able to field it, know what to do with it and learn how to throw it the right way to get an out.
I love it. I’m a huge proponent of using the pitching machine in games for as long as possible in the young age divisions of baseball. And for those who believe that kids need to start learning how to pitch at some point, I totally agree. That happens in practice, in the back yards at home and in controlled scrimmages where you don’t lose the attention of the players trying to enjoy the game.
Young players and their ability to throw correctly is the absolute most important thing to get right first. Fielding is second and hitting probably is third. Some of that is debatable, but I’m still going with throwing as number one.
Throw, throw, throw, strengthen the arm and it’ll set you up for success when the field gets bigger and the bases get longer and that’s regardless of how big or small your child gets.
ODDS AND ENDS — Are you excited about Lebron going to the Lakers? History said it was likely to happen. Bill Simmons says that 7 of the top 13 players in NBA history wore a Lakers jersey in their prime. Hard to argue that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Wilt Chamberlin, Jerry West, Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal preceded LBJ to Laker Land. One odds-making organization put the Lakers as the second-best odds to win next year’s NBA title at around 7/1. That didn’t change Tuesday night when it was announced that DeMarcus Cousins signed a one-year, $5.3 million deal with Golden State, already the heavy favorites. Smart signing for who they call Boogie. He’s returning from an torn achilles injury, so no idea how far he’s along the rehab process. Win a ring, get healthy and sign a bigger deal next year when more teams have more money to spend. ... So the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Gregory Polanco dances down the third base line and fails to get ready to tag, on a foul ball, in a one-run loss to the San Diego Padres. Ugh. Mistakes continue to be made and no consequences by all accounts. The angst from the offseason from the Pirates’ fan base is well-founded and it’s not that they’re boycotting the team. They’re just not fun to watch. So why buy a ticket to PNC Park. I haven’t yet. Make sense?
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor of the Leader-Vindicator and Jeffersonian Democrat in Brookville. E-mail: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com or follow on twitter at @TheSkinny1969.
