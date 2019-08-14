Let the cleanup begin.
Well, the cleanup has already started obviously in much of the New Bethlehem community that was affected by the flooding in July.
Coinciding with Saturday’s Leasure Run area cleanup that is scheduled to begin around 9 a.m., New Bethlehem Little League President Dave Hepler said it’ll be a cleanup day as well at the Little League complex behind the elementary school.
Hepler didn’t know what the damage totaled at the complex, but most of the outfield fence on the major field was damaged. The school district recently gave the NBLL approval to come in and do some cleanup, so Saturday is that day for anyone wishing to lend a hand.
The debris cleanup won’t included the fencing, which the school district will handle, according to Hepler.
The urgency to find some land to house the entire league’s needs is still there, considering that the Junior Little League baseball team was one-and-done as a host site at Redbank Valley Municipal Park during the District 25 All-Star Tournament.
“We were told we weren’t hosting anything above the Little League level because of the location with no concessions, no dugout and no fenced-in secure dugout area for either team,” Hepler said.
So there you go. A new field site is needed for at least the older division of baseball, which used the same field as the high school team in the spring.
And about five seconds into the fair’s demolition derby event, one wonders how that field can ever be anything suitable for a long-term answer for baseball.
Hepler said that the NBLL and RBV Sports Boosters have looked at four to five suitable sites to house enough playing fields that’s needed to alleviate the crunch of quality facility usage for youth baseball, softball and soccer programs.
“As a board, we have to find something somewhere,” he said. “We’re trying to contact people, we’ve looked at some places and taken tours of properties.”
If anyone has any suggestions or offers of property for possible use/purchase, Hepler said to contact him at 814-275-4938.
PIRATES TALK — The Pirates headed into Tuesday night’s game with the Angels with a 49-69 record. They’ve been 5-24 since the All-Star break.
So if you do the math, the Pirates must go at least 14-30 the rest of the way to avoid their first 100-loss season since 2010, third since 2001 and fourth since going over 100 losses three straight years from 1952 to 1954.
I broke it down like that to make the point that while things are awfully bad in this current stretch, it has and can be worse.
However, let’s be clear here. Changes must be made and if it means sell the team, so be it. But player development and scouting and everything at that level must improve vastly.
Listen, the Pirates will never be able to spend with the big boys, but there are other teams around the league that are of similar size of market that take a much more pro-active approach to fielding a competitive team. See the Milwaukee Brewers.
The Pirates were 29th out of 30 teams in payroll and it doesn’t have to be that way. They cut salary this year, so the bubble of excitement in the first half of the season was burst hard after the All-Star break.
Fire them all? Yes. We’ll see about that.
In the meantime, root for a batting title run in the National League by Bryan Reynolds, the 24-year-old rookie who has proven himself as a professional hitter. He was at .333 and in third place in the NL race behind the Brewers’ Christian Yelich (.335) and the Mets’ Jeff McNeil (.334).
ROCKY BLEIER FEATURE — ESPN is doing a special on Rocky Bleier returning to Vietnam where he was injured during his time serving there early in his football career.
Bleier was drafted by the Steelers in the 16th round in 1968 and was drafted into the US Army in December of 1968. He volunteered for duty in South Vietnam and in August of 1969, he was shot in the left thigh and then sustained shrapnel wounds in his lower right leg and foot. He was honored with the Bronze Star and Purple Heart.
Bleier was told he’d never play football again, but he saw time on the Steelers’ special teams in 1971 before being waived during the 1972 and 1973 seasons. He made the Steelers’ starting lineup in 1974 and went on to help the Steelers win four Super Bowl titles.
ESPN2 is airing the special on Aug. 20 at 8 p.m. The trailer is available to watch on-line. Look it up. It’s pretty powerful.
TURNING DOWN THE BIG BUCKS — Can you imagine turning down $10 million ... as an 18-year-old senior high school?
That’s the story Brian Windhorst told in a recent podcast with Dan LeBatard. Windhorst just wrote a new book on LeBron James titled “The Making of a Billion-Dollar Athlete.”
James, a senior in Akron, had a limousine waiting for him on a Thursday afternoon after school. It was provided by Reebok, which flew him by private jet to Massachussetts to try to convince him to promote their brand.
Before he left to get back to Akron for school on Friday, Reebok handed him a $10 million cashier’s check he could cash in the morning as a start to his deal. He and his mother were in government assisted housing at the time.
James turned it down. Reebok’s total deal was for over $100 million, but he wound up signing with Nike for less money, around $87 million for seven years ... and the rest they say, is history.
James bet on himself and it’s worked out pretty well. It’s a book worth reading, I think.
MINOR LEAGUE UPDATE — Johnsonburg’s Cole Peterson was recently promoted to the Detroit Tigers’ Class AAA affiliate in Toledo and was a combined 2-for-5 in two games for the Mud Hens going into Tuesday night.
Peterson, a 13th-round pick of the Tigers out of St. Bonaventure University in 2017, hit .284 for high Class A Lakeland in the Florida State League before hitting .253 in 27 games with Class AA Erie in the Eastern League.
Peterson gets high grades for his defensive work at shortstop. Here’s hoping he continues up the ladder.
Clarion’s Jon Kemmer, with the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Class AAA affiliate in Oklahoma City, is hitting .245 with five home runs in 30 games since being signed out of the Mexican League, where hit .355 with 21 home runs in 58 games for Durango.
Punxsutawney’s Ryan Sloniger and John Matthews are also in the minors after getting drafted in June. Sloniger, who finished his senior year at Penn State, is a catcher for the Bluefield Blue Jays in the Appalachian Rookie League. He’s hitting .349 in 24 games with six home runs in 83 at-bats.
Matthews, drafted out of Kent State in the eighth round by the Texas Rangers, has appeared in eight games on the mound for Spokane in the Northwest League and the Rangers’ team in the Arizona League. Overall, he’s 1-2 with a 6.92 ERA in 13 innings with 18 strikeouts.
Ridgway’s Josh Mitchell, a pitcher for the Class A Wilmington Blue Rocks in the Carolina League, is 4-0 with a 3.18 ERA in 39 2/3 innings. Drafted by the Royals in the 22nd round of the 2017 draft, Mitchell has struck out 44 and walked 12.
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor of the Leader-Vindicator and the Jeffersonian Democrat in Brookville. E-mail: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com. Follow on Twitter @TheSkinny1969.