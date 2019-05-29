NEW BETHLEHEM — Youth was served for the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs softball team last Thursday, and it led to a championship game berth.
With a team that starts just two seniors but six sophomores, the Lady Bulldogs advanced to this Thursday’s District 9 Class 2A final against defending champion Cranberry at 4 p.m. at Heindl Field in DuBois.
Thanks to last Thursday’s 3-0 blanking of Curwensville at the New Bethlehem Little League complex, it’s Redbank Valley’s first trip to the championship game since 2013.
“It will be a good experience for these girls,” said Redbank Valley head coach John Sayers, whose team is 11-5 with one loss coming to the Berries, 6-1 back on May 8. “This is a young team. For them to experience it and understand what it is all about, it’s a good experience for them.”
Pitcher Montana Hetrick, one of the six sophomore starters, played a huge role in getting the Lady Bulldogs into the title game.
She threw a three-hit shutout while walking three and striking out six. Only one of her hits allowed left the infield.
“There is no emotion (in the circle from her),” Sayers said. “She is not too high and no too low. She has pitched like that all year. She never gives in, and she has never quit. I never see her get flustered.”
Hetrick credited her fastball for doing the bulk of the work but also pointed out that her off-speed pitches have been strong lately.
“All of the changeups and curveballs, they have been working really well lately,” Hetrick said.
While Hetrick was doing the heavy lifting in the circle, her fellow sophomore Brooke Holben produced much of the Redbank Valley offense with a two-run single during a three-run third inning.
With the Lady Bulldogs on top 1-0 following an error by Curwensville on a ball hit by Brynn Rearick that pushed Hetrick to third, Holben delivered a two-run single to right field to make it 3-0.
“She was our big stick last year,” Sayers said of Holben. “She hit .500 something last year. Her average is down a little bit this year. But she can come through in a pinch, and she can hit when she gets everything going.”
A protest by Sayers helped Redbank Valley in the three-run third.
Torilynne Nelson led off the inning with an infield hit, and Hetrick followed with a bunt that the Curwensville pitcher, Joslynne Freyer fielded and threw to second. Nelson got to second ahead of the throw but then came off the bag and was called out by the second base umpire in a four-person umpiring crew.
Sayers questioned the call with the home plate umpire who told him to go see the second base umpire, which Sayers did. After a brief discussion with the second base umpire, all four umpires got together and determined that Nelson had been pushed off the bag and was therefore safe at second.
“That feels good,” Sayers said of the call. “That helped us out. We talked about, and I said she was shoved. And the (second base umpire) said she (Nelson) was off balance. I said, yeah she was after she shoved her. And she (the second base umpire) said she would talk to the rest of the (crew), and the ruling went in our favor. We will take it.”
Rearick followed the plat with a single to center that ended up scoring Nelson when the centerfielder mishandled the ball. That brought up Holben, who single gave the Lady Bulldogs some breathing room.
“It means a lot,” Holben said of reaching the title game. “We worked really hard to get here.”