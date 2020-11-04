NEW BETHLEHEM — Heavily favored against fifth-seeded Curwensville, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs volleyball team had to dig out from a first-set loss and early second-set deficit to escape a semifinal upset Monday night.
The Lady Bulldogs did pull away for a four-set win, topping Curwensville 15-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-19. That lands head coach Matt Darr’s team in Thursday’s District 9 Class AA final against Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference rival Keystone which beat Punxsutawney in the other semifinal.
Redbank Valley (19-1), which won its last crown in 2018, hosts Keystone starting at 6:30 p.m. Earlier this year, the Lady Bulldogs beat Keystone in four sets.
“They’re dangerous for two reasons. One, because they’re a great team and secondly they’re just playing with emotion right now, so we have to match that emotion,” Darr said. “I think that’s the one thing sometimes we struggle with out of the gate. We always pull it off later in the match, but at some point, if we start like that, it’s going to come back to bite us. We have to get to start right off the bat and put it to them.”
Keystone beat Punxsutawney in a four-set decision. The Lady Panthers have had quite a season of challenges. In their match with Redbank Valley back on Oct. 19 in Knox, Lady Panthers setter Alexandria Johnston suffered what turned out to be a season-ending injury in a freak collision with a teammate on the court.
Then after a parent of one of the players died before last Thursday’s quarterfinal game against Moniteau, head coach Bryan Mong’s father passed away during the Moniteau win.
Keystone is looking for its first title since 1992. The Lady Bulldogs are gunning for their third since 2016.
But it wasn’t easy out of the gate Monday as Curwensville (10-8) had the Lady Bulldogs on their heels out of the gate. The Lady Tide stormed out to a 16-7 first set lead and stunned the home team with a first-set win.
Alyssa Bakaysa, the Lady Tide’s 6-foot-1 junior middle hitter, was a problem for Redbank Valley as she dominated the first set and finished the night with 11 kills and seven blocks.
“I think their middle (Bakaysa) was really tall and she intimidated a lot of us and I just think that our girls weren’t comfortable with that because we’ve never played against someone like that tall before and we just had to address that,” said sophomore outside hitter Alivia Huffman, who was one of the big hitters at the net with 14 kills.
Darr was disappointed with his team’s passing, but credited Curwensville’s start and effort all night.
“We weren’t executing because they were doing some nice things,” Darr said. “We’ve been playing at least three games every week and four in two weeks, so we were playing and playing, but we hadn’t played in a week and a half, so I knew coming out we might be a little rough.
“The first set we had five missed served and eight hitting errors, so we gave them 13 points that they didn’t have to do anything to earn and their middle played really well and was dropping the ball right over our block between and the front and back row and that’s what was happening because we were giving them free balls.”
So basically, that all changed … eventually. The Lady Tide led 10-6 to start the second set before Redbank Valley responded.
“We were down the first set and then we just pulled through and tried to work more together as a team the next couple sets,” said senior outside hitter Montana Hetrick, who led the team with 16 kills. “I thought the offense was really good today, the outside and middle and right side. We kind of looked for the holes where she wasn’t and tried to set the ball there and hammer it down.”
But they play of Hetrick, Huffman, junior middle Ryley Pago led the way. Pago had eight kills and probably led the team in hitting percentage.
“Our outsides played great tonight. Montana has been there all year. Alivia has really come on this year too and then Ryley in the middle,” Darr said. “We typically have Brianna (Minich) starting and Ryley in the back and after that first set, we just did a switch to change a couple things and Pago just played lights-out.”
Curwensville jumped out to a 10-6 lead to start the second set, but the Lady Bulldogs rallied and controlled things the rest of the way.
Also for Redbank Valley, Brynn and Caylen Rearick finished with 14 and nine digs respectively to anchor the back-row defense. Brooke Holben’s 32 set assists paced the offensive attack.
“When we started getting some passes, we were able to do (swing at the net),” Darr said. “I think we passed poorly tonight to be honest and I told them that. I don’t know if we’re going to be able to win a district title passing like that, but they fought through it. This is six out of the last seven years that I’ve coached we’ve been in the finals, and when we walked off the floor tonight I wished we’d have been a little more excited. I think it’s the ‘We should be in the finals’, when in reality this is the deepest Class 2A field we’ve ever seen, so it’s quite an accomplishment for this team to be 19-1 now and to be in the finals, and they deserve it. We just need to celebrate tonight and get back out again and go to work (Wednesday).”