It is a season, if only 60 games long, the Pittsburgh Pirates could be, if you care, back to a near daily piece of entertainment for the rest of summer and early fall. And beyond? Who knows.
It all starts Friday night at St. Louis.
The Pirates’ prospects for a successful season under normal circumstances weren’t all that promising considering their reduction in salary allocation. Yes, they’re staying on the cheap.
Baseball seasons long have established that the best rosters usually wind up in the playoffs. And teams with the deeper pockets with more margin for error usually get to the postseason. And then in October, who knows? Luck, hot streaks and cold streaks affect each season somehow.
But 60 games could leave us with a crazy sprint to the playoffs. It’s usually a marathon, but this is a sprint and there could be some unlikely scenarios. Who knows? The Bucs a contender? Of course I’m not holding my breath.
Historically speaking, the Pirates have been on both sides of the spectrum when it comes to unusual baseball circumstances.
— The Pirates won the National League title in 1979 after winning the East Division and sweeping the Cincinnati Reds in the NLCS. Then after going down 3-1 in the World Series to the Baltimore Orioles, the Pirates won three straight.
That’s only happened 13 times since 1903.
— Another one of those 13 also involved the Pirates winning it all in 1925. They trailed Walter Johnson and the Washington Senators 3-1 before winning three straight for the title. The Game 7 weather was ridiculously wet with monsoon conditions. In the worst-ever conditions, the Pirates rallied for a win despite trailing 4-0 after the first inning, 6-3 after four innings and 6-4 going into the seventh.
Kiki Cuyler was the hero in the eighth inning, doubling in two runs to put the Pirates ahead for good at 9-7.
The fact that the Senators led 6-4 when the game was official in the rain after five innings and ready to be called by commissioner Kennesaw Mountain Landis but wasn’t because the Senators owner declined a shortened game for the title is the amazing part of the whole story.
— Do we even need to bring up the 1960 World Series won by the Pirates in seven games over the New York Yankees? Well, we will anyway.
Bill Mazeroski’s game-winning homer in the bottom of the ninth of Game 7 wrapped up the greatest game ever played. I’m sticking with that claim as the Pirates won 10-9.
The Yankees outscored the Pirates in the series, 55-27, and hit .338 as a team. Hall of Fame pitcher Whitey Ford was 2-0 with two shutouts.
But they didn’t beat the Pirates.
— The Pirates won the 1971 World Series over the Baltimore Orioles as well, edging the Orioles 2-1 in Baltimore in Game 7.
— In 1909, the Pirates beat the Detroit Tigers in seven games for their first World Series crown, taking the final game 8-0 on the road in Detroit.
— We should also bring up that the crazy endings to seasons and playoff runs didn’t always go all that well. Atlanta Braves backup Francisco Cabrera, who hit the walk-off single to beat the Pirates in the deciding game of the 1992 NLCS, had 89 career hits and just 20 after he killed the Pirates.
— The Pirates lost the NLCS in 1972 to the Cincinnati Reds on a wild pitch by Bob Moose in the bottom of the ninth inning of the deciding fifth game. The Pirates led 3-2 going into the ninth before Johnny Bench’s leadoff homer tied things up.
— In the 1927 World Series, the Pirates were swept by the famous “Murderer’s Row” Yankees, who won the fourth and final game at home on a wild pitch.
— In 1903, the Pirates lost the first-ever World Series to the Boston after leading the best-of-nine setup 3-1. The Americans, as they called themselves back then, won the final four games.
— The Pirates’ most recent playoff entries ended in disappointment, albeit not as dramatic, going 1-2 in single-game Wild Card showdowns. Their win over the Reds in 2013 was a win for the ages followed by a five-game loss to the Cardinals in the next round.
So what does a 60-game sprint have in store for the Pirates?
100/1 odds to win it all says at least one Las Vegas.
Over-under win total? 25.5.
Don’t get your hopes up, but don’t be shocked either. This is a sprint.
