Make it a 5-5 day for District 9 from the opening round of the PIAA baseball and softball state playoffs Monday, however it was the district’s softball teams that fared much better.
It was a 4-1 record for softball vs. 1-4 for baseball.
The lone baseball team to advance to Thursday’s second round was Elk County Catholic in Class 1A. The Crusaders beat WPIAL third seed Vincentian, 4-3, at Showers Field in DuBois. The Crusaders meet D6 champion Bishop McCort Thursday in Punxsutawney at 4:30 p.m.
In softball, all but one team won their opener with DuBois Central Catholic and Clarion in Class 1A, Cranberry in Class 2A and Clearfield in Class 3A. The lone loser was reigning Class 4A champion Punxsutawney, which dropped an 8-2 decision to WPIAL champion Elizabeth Forward.
Thursday, DCC routed WPIAL third seed Leechburg 14-4 and meets D6 champion Claysburg-Kimmel Thursday at Mount Aloysius College starting at 2:30 p.m. Clarion blanked D10 champion Commodore Perry 6-0 and faces WPIAL champion West Greene at Slippery Rock University at 2 p.m.
In Class 2A, Cranberry dumped WPIAL third seed Freedom 10-1 to get a quarterfinal matchup against WPIAL champion Laurel at Slippery Rock starting at noon. Clearfield edged Chestnut Ridge, 4-3, in Class 3A to get into Thursday’s round against WPIAL champion Avonworth at St. Francis University at 2:30 p.m.
Here’s a closer look at Monday’s games:
BASEBALL
Class 1A
Elk Co. Catholic 4,
Vincentian 3
At DuBois, the Crusaders broke a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the seventh inning when Ryan Fritz doubled in pinch-runner Tommy Slay from first base..
Brady Schneider threw the final three innings of hitless relief to get the win for ECC. Tyler Boland gave up three hits and three walks with five strikeouts in the first four innings.
Fritz went 2-for-3 with three runs batted in for the Crusaders, who managed just five hits but got the win.
West Middlesex 9,
Otto-Eldred 4
At New Castle, the D9 runner-up Terrors were eliminated by the D10 champs.
The Big Red scored five runs in the fourth inning after Otto-Eldred had led 3-0.
Cole Sebastian went 2-for-4 for the Terrors.
Class 2A
Serra Catholic 6,
Moniteau 3
At DuBois, the D9 champion Warriors trailed 6-1 going into the bottom of the seventh, but their rally came up short against the WPIAL runner-up.
Gage Neal tripled in two runs and the Warriors had runners on first and third when Tyler McFadden popped up to center field for the final out.
Hunter Fitzingo was the losing pitcher, giving up six runs, five of them earned, on five hits with four strikeouts.
Conemaugh Twp 5,
Coudersport 3
At Somerset, the D9 runner-up Falcons were tied with the D5 champions before Conemaugh Township scored three times in the bottom of the sixth, two of them on Jackson Byers’ go-ahead two-out, two-run single.
Owen Chambers doubled and drove in two runs for the Falcons. Blake Burgett was the losing pitcher, going 5 1/3 innings and giving up all five runs, three of them earned.
Class 4A
Beaver 13,
Punxsy 3, 5 innings
At Butler’s Pullman Park, the D9 champion Chucks led 3-0 after the top of the first inning, but that was it as the WPIAL champions took control from there.
Beaver scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning, then added a run in the second inning and five in the fourth before enacting the 10-Run Rule in the fifth to end the game with three more runs.
Dylan Ishman and Aston Stonbraker singled in runs for the Chucks. Alec Greenblatt was the losing pitcher, going three innings and giving up the first five runs, four of them earned.
SOFTBALL
Class 1A
DuBois CC 14,
Leechburg 4
At Heindl Field in DuBois, the Lady Cardinals banged out 17 hits with six going for extra bases in a five-inning game stopped by the 10-Run Rule against the WPIAL third seed.
Shay Gulvas had three hits with a double and two runs scored as did Maia Cogley. Avery Sickeri, Ashley Wruble, Mia Meholic, Carley Semanick and Shyanne Lundy all had two hits.. Mecholick homered and Sickeri tripled.
Morgan Tyler was the winning pitcher, giving up eight hits while striking out seven.
Clarion 6,
Commodore Perry 0
At Slippery Rock, Lady Cats pitcher Kait Constantino tossed a three-hitter while striking out 12 in a shutout win over the D10 champions.
Clarion built a 5-0 after three innings. Brenna Campbell hit a solo home run in the fifth inning.
Class 2A
Cranberry 10,
Freedom 1
At Heindl Field in DuBois, Freedom scored a run in the top of the first inning and Cranberry scored the rest of the runs as the Berries pulled away from the WPIAL third seed.
Andrea Watson scattered seven hits while striking out four and walking two. Rachel McCauley went 3-for-4 with a double and five RBIs. Watson and Kaylie Bruce each had two hits.
Class 3A
Clearfield 4,
Chestnut Ridge 3
At Heindl Field as well, Clearfield led 4-0 going into the bottom of the seventh and held off the D5 champion’s rally for a one-run win.
Freshman pitcher Emma Hipps gave up seven hits and walked two while striking out 10. At the plate, she had two hits with a triple. Karly Rumsky had two hits and scored two runs.
Class 4A
Elizabeth-Forward 8,
Punxsutawney 2
At Peters Township, the defending state champion Lady Chucks were knocked out of the postseason by the same team they beat in the first round last year.
Elizabeth-Forward scored six runs in the third inning and led 8-2 after five innings. Taylor Ludwick was 3-for-4 witha double.
For the Lady Chucks, Grace Aikens went 2-for-3. Kendal Johnston and Elliott Ferrent both pitched. Johnston was the losing pitcher, allowing seven runs and eight hits in two-plus innings.