RIDGWAY — The second annual District 9 League Football Media Day went off last Wednesday, getting the preseason unofficially started.
While teams got going on Monday with PIAA-mandated heat acclimatization workouts that’ll go throughout the week, 20 of the league’s 21 teams — 10 in the Large School, five in the Small School South and six in the Small School North converged on Aiello’s Cafe.
The league’s preseason coaches poll revealed the top three teams in each of the three divisions:
— Small School South: 1. Curwensville, 2. Elk County Catholic, 3. Redbank Valley.
— Small School North: 1. Coudersport, 2. Smethport, 3. Otto-Eldred.
— Large School: 1. Clarion, 2. Ridgway, 3. Brookville.
For the Bulldogs, it’s a third out of five ranked finish since the South was reduced by one team with the new co-operative between Clarion and Clarion-Limestone starting this year.
Last season, the Bulldogs were picked to finish second behind Curwensville and ahead of Elk County Catholic. At the end of the season, it was Elk County Catholic taking the division title ahead of C-L and Curwensville, which finished 3-2 as did Redbank Valley but beat the Bulldogs.
It’s a new coach at the helm for the Bulldogs as former assistant Blane Gold replaces veteran coach Ed Wasilowski, who stepped down after last season’s 7-4 season that ended in the first round with a loss to eventual Class 1A champion Coudersport.
“The transition has been smooth,” said Gold, in his seventh year overall. “We have assistants who are back with some new coaches. The one thing I’ve been saying is that I respect Coach Wasilowski. He probably stepped down in his second tenure at a point where some of the best talent is coming back. He wanted to make sure the next guy had talent so I respect him for that.
“There are a lot of familiar faces, so from that standpoint, the transition has been smooth. We’ve followed some of the same routines and added some of my tweaks.”
The Bulldogs, who had 39 at practice on Monday, lost nine seniors from last year’s team and it was a productive group. But Gold has enough returning this year to be optimistic, although he’ll be moving some players around to new positions.
Sophomore Gunner Mangiantini appears to be the new quarterback and he’ll have some big guys behind him in the backfield with former quarterback Kobe Bonanno back on the roster after missing last year with a knee injury and former lineman Ray Shreckengost.
“Even though Kobe and Ray are first-year guys back there, they have size and ability to do that,” Gold said. “And when we look at our other skill positions, we’re deep with guys like Ethan Hetrick, Javin Brentzel, Dalton Bish, Sam Hetrick, Joe Mansfield, we are really deep at wideout.”
As far as any changes in the Bulldogs’ traditional spread offensive set, Gold didn’t say much would look different other than the personnel at spots.
“Coach Jason (Kundick’s) offense is the same very year. We’re going to take what the defense gives us,” Gold said.
Ethan Hetrick, a senior, is the top returning pass catcher who caught 32 passes for 551 yards with a team-high eight touchdowns.
“(The preseason) is going pretty good,” he said. “It’s a big difference between Gunner and Keaton (Kahle, last year’s starter at QB). Our main thing is getting him some confidence in throwing the deep ball. He’s really good and knows the field really well.
“I just like to run deep and have them throw it in the air, because I’m 6-5 and not many people can out-jump me.”
Senior Trent Bowersox is a returning lineman who earned all-conference honors a year ago. He’ll be back for a third year as one of the key veterans on both sides of the ball in the trenches.
“When you’re going against guys like Clint (Thurston) as a sophomore and they’re faster than you, that helps,” Bowersox said. “I’ve probably put 40 pounds on over the last two years and I’m stronger. The line, we’re all trying to challenge each other to get better. If it’s not for us, we wouldn’t score. We just want to run for as many yards as we can.”
Bowersox prefers the offensive side on the line.
“I like running people over. It’s not as fun on defense doing that,” he smiled.
The Bulldogs scrimmage Moniteau at home Aug. 17 at 11 a.m. then open the season at home against Keystone on Aug. 23.
Union/ACV
It’s Brad Dittman’s second year back with the Falcon Knights, who went to the playoffs and lost a 28-0 game at Smethport in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs, ending the season at 4-7.
He, like everyone else in the room in Ridgway, was anxious to get the preseason going on the field.
“You always feel like you’re behind and have a lot to do, but we’ve had a pretty productive summer,” Dittman said. “We have a core group of kids who have been working out and put in a lot of time, so we’ve been able to hone some of our stuff on offense and defense. We have some kids who haven’t shown up yet this summer, so the heat acclimatization week will be critical for us to expand on what we got done over the summer and get our system installed as we head into the year.”
Dittman’s team was hit the hardest on both lines, but he returns much of his skill position players. Those are the concerns and strengths going into the season.
“That’s our concern (line). We have three holes to plug on the offensive line,” said Dittman, who lost three starters. “We have some younger kids who got some playing time, but we’re looking for guys to step up and fill those three spots. We know we have the skill guys and being able to move the football with them. The key is filling those holes on the line and seeing how they gel and move the front and protect the quarterback. That’ll be huge for our success.”
The Falcon Knights return a good amount of skill players, including senior quarterback Luke Bowser, sophomore running back Caiden Rainey and junior receiver Tanner Merwin.
Bowser threw for 792 yards and seven touchdowns with Merwin his top receiver with 18 catches for 302 yards and three TDs. He’s looking to build off last year’s experience as a first-year starter.
“Slowing the game down is the key,” Bowser said. “I didn’t read coverages that well at the beginning of last year, but we were working all the time, on the weekend, and were trying to get better than last year, building timing.”
Senior Tony Thompson is one of the returning skill players. The bulk of his touches were out of the backfield last year with 26 carries to go along with one reception, but Thompson said he’ll likely see more time at slot receiver this year.
“It’s a matter of catching the ball instead of taking a handoff,” Thompson said. “You’re still getting it from the same guy. You just have to take it a different way.”
Dittman added former Keystone head coach Dan Reed to his staff as the offensive coordinator. Reed’s offenses with the Panthers were pass-oriented and wide open, so Dittman confirmed that his unit will definitely look different this year.
“There will be some changes, he said. “We’ll expand on what we did last year. Obviously, we have a lot of skill guys who we can get the football to. That’s the key. We want to spread the football around and keep defenses off-balance. Dan is with us as the offensive coordinator and I’m very excited about that.”
The Falcon Knights travel to West Shamokin for their scrimmage on Aug. 17, then visit Coudersport for the season-opener on Aug. 23.