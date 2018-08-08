By now, those with any sort of sports fandom and in particular football, have probably heard of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy. Most commonly referred to as CTE, it is a neurodegenerative brain disease found in people who have had multiple head injuries, like concussions.
Presently, the only reliable way of determining whether someone suffers from it is an examination of the brain post-mortem. Symptoms like changes in mood, memory loss and headaches are just a few of the troubles those with the disease deal with.
When I was a Union high school senior in 2014, the thought of CTE and how it could affect my long term health was irrelevant. It was way too much fun to play football to even ponder whether it would be worth it down the road. The best thing about the school year starting, was that it coincided with football. To make a big block to spring a long run, or a tackle for a loss were the best part of a football game.
And the best time of year was the fall on a Friday night at Vidunas stadium in Rimersburg. The 2014 Golden Knights worked tirelessly until we won a District 9 playoff game for the first time in school history. I don’t mind bragging by saying we were also the first eight seed to defeat a one seed. Needless to say, football has been pretty important to me for a long while. I’d have told you then that life revolved largely around football.
Since then, I’ve gotten the chance to look at high school football from afar after graduation and I’ve come to realize that a perspective outside of my own participation is quite startling. I’ve witnessed many a time where the back of a player’s head will slam onto the ground after a collision.
Picture this, the player will get up slowly, albeit with full intentions of going back into the huddle for the next play. And they will. Chances are good that the player in this situation who is likely concussed, will play the entirety of the game without his coaches knowing anything about the injury. The player himself may not even necessarily realize it. That can’t be good for anyone, long or short term.
I don’t blame coaches or others for not seeing this happen and pulling players. Often times that sort of thing is hard to notice, because it seems so ingrained in the fabric of the game. The violent nature of football at any level lends itself to becoming numb to it all. Before long, players just play. They may get diagnosed with a concussion later, but by then, the damage is done.
I fear as a former player the many mini-concussive hits seen mostly at the line of scrimmage (sometimes called “the trenches”) between the defensive and offensive lines and how they can take their toll. Couple that with the scenario mentioned previously, and you’ve got the types of events that experts in the know when it comes to CTE say are potential factors in neurological problems down the road. Unfortunately, those really aren’t the type of instances that can be legislated out of the game.
I’m not saying that football always causes brain diseases. That’s easy. The human brain is too complex to be given a straightforward causation. Football is also a unique game that cannot be contained by a simple narrative that it is harmful to your brain, and that’s that.
The jury is still out on whether high school football players are truly putting their mental health in jeopardy by suiting up, because we are so early in the timeline of CTE, as it was discovered in 2002. Football has been a staple of small towns in Western Pennsylvania for a long time and probably will continue to be in all likelihood. But, playing any contact sport is undoubtedly a risk vs. reward proposition, where the risk extends beyond the present circumstance.
Still, even with knowing what I know now, I’d still play if given the chance to go back and make a decision one way or another. The game is a great tool for teaching, whether that be work ethic, respect, responsibility, and yes, it’s still fun. However, the violent nature of the game isn’t changing anytime soon. Parents, coaches, and players are going to have to come to terms with the fact that the longer one plays football, the better the chance they suffer some sort of symptoms of CTE. Ultimately, it is high school players that become college players and so on and so forth. So, understand that while it is an absolutely great game, it also has the potential to be dangerous now and in the future.
OTHER THOUGHTS: The Steelers arrived in Latrobe for the start of training camp last week. It will be interesting to see whether the team, which has underachieved mightily the past several seasons, can finally break through or suffer another disappointing playoff loss in January. In the meantime, football fans will inevitably be looking closely at many of the rookies and new additions who will see snaps in a Steelers uniform this preseason. I’ve got a few in mind that I will be watching closely, such as:
— The Steelers’ third round pick, Mason Rudolph. Not only was he drafted to be the future face of the franchise once Big Ben retires, but he will also compete for the backup job with Landry Jones. Jones may have a leg up on Rudolph because of his experience as a career second-stringer, but he doesn’t possess the arm talent of Rudolph. The former Oklahoma State Cowboy will more than likely see the majority of snaps this August compared to the other QBs on the roster.
With a chance to play, Rudolph should be able to show the arm strength and accuracy that helped him completely humiliate Pitt at Heinz field last year. Rudolph’s ridiculous stat line: 23 for 32, 497 yards, five TDs, and an interception, is that much more impressive when you consider that 423 of those yards and all five touchdowns were thrown by halftime. I don’t know if that says more about Rudolph or Pitt’s pitiful defense in 2017, but I’m sure glad as a Panthers fan that OK St. coach Mike Gundy pulled his QB early in the third quarter.
— The Steelers’ second round pick, James Washington. Washington is the heir apparent to the spot on the depth chart left by former Steeler receiver Martavis Bryant, who was traded to Oakland. Washington also torched Pitt’s secondary last year and in 2016, albeit with the help of Rudolph, as the two were teammates at Oklahoma State. Two years ago, Washington recorded nine catches for 296 yards and two touchdowns against Pat Narduzzi’s defense. Last year, he caught five for 124. Suffice to say that Steelers brass were well aware of Washington long before they picked him this past April in the NFL draft. The speedy Washington is known for outreaching defenders because of his long arms, even though he only measures at 5-11. I believe Washington will have an even better rookie campaign than Juju Smith-Schuster put together last season.
— Newly signed veteran middle linebacker, Jon Bostic. The former Bear, Patriot and Colt was a 2013 second round pick, but has had trouble staying healthy and in one city for very long. Bostic will be tasked with filling the gigantic shoes of Pro Bowler Ryan Shazier, who suffered a spinal injury last December.
Shazier unfortunately isn’t likely to continue his career any time soon, so Bostic must come into the Steelers 3-4 defensive scheme and contribute while staying healthy in order for the Steelers to have success. Bostic is still relatively young this season at 27 years of age, so a breakout season is within reach. Bostic is a solid run stuffer, and a big hitter. Bostic could be just what the Steelers need to stop a Jaguars level running attack that hurt them big time in the playoff loss last season. Time will tell whether the Steelers can count on Bostic, or if they will have to give second-year man Tyler Matakevich an opportunity.
