DUKE CENTER — It’s off to the northern parts of District 9 for the Redbank Valley Bulldogs Friday night.
Otto-Eldred, a solid 20-minute drive just 10 miles east of Bradford, is next up for the Bulldogs, who will make their second 82-minute trip to Duke Center in three years Friday night for a District 9 Small School Crossover divisional game.
The last time the Bulldogs were there, they held off the Terrors for a 15-8 win in the first round of the 2017 playoffs. Last year at home, they beat them in a regular-season matchup, 31-8.
First-year coach Blane Gold was on the sideline for both of those games as an assistant. He’ll take this year’s Bulldogs looking to build off last Friday’s 29-8 win over Keystone. The Terrors, on the other hand, will try to rebound from a surprising 14-12 loss at Port Allegany.
Getting ready for Otto-Eldred is a two-part challenge, says Gold — the trip and the game itself.
“We talk a lot about overcoming adversity,” Gold said. “Often, people just think of adversity occurring when bad things happen, but a two-hour plus trip on a school bus is a form of adversity. It’s outside our daily routine and we have to be mentally prepared for that so when we step off the bus being singularly focused on beating Otto-Eldred.
“If we dwell on the trip when we board the bus on Friday we won’t be in the right mindset. During our scout meeting we told the kids to expect a long trip on a crowded bus so they can start mentally preparing for it.”
The Terrors have their starting quarterback returning in junior Cole Sebastian, who threw for nearly 2,000 yards last year. Against Port, Sebastian completed 15 of 25 passes for 164 yards and two interceptions, but was intercepted twice. He also led the Terrors with 54 yards on the ground on nine carries. Two of his key returning receivers are back. Senior Cameron Magee caught six passes for 64 yards and junior Ethan Smith had three catches for 51 yards.
But all that was trumped by a Gators team which had won four games over the past three seasons. Josh Rees ran for 193 yards on 29 carries with two touchdowns. His 2-yard TD run with 1:53 left in the game put the Gators up for good.
The loss doesn’t really change Gold’s approach, but he feels it could be a good matchup for his team if it focuses on what Otto does differently from Keystone.
“In preparing for Keystone our goal was to stop the run to force Keystone to throw the ball because we feel that rushing the passer is a major strength for us. We were successful in doing that,” Gold said. “Otto, on the other hand, Otto is 65 percent pass and every snap is in gun spread. While we feel that we match up well because of our pass rush and depth in the secondary, we have to shift our focus this week to stopping the passing attack because that is undoubtedly what they want to do.
“We know they have (Magee) back and he caused some match up problems for us last year, so we are going to be sure to prepare in a way that he does not beat us. (Sebastian) has a year of experience under his belt at quarterback and can make some plays if we afford him the opportunity.”
The Bulldogs were balanced offensively last week, throwing for 189 and running for 157 yards. Sophomore Gunner Mangiantini completed 17 of 21 passes for 166 yards and a touchdown while running for a 37-yard touchdown.
Defensively, the Bulldogs were led by Ethan Hetrick, who had 11 tackles, including three sacks and four tackles for losses. Chase Bish made 10 tackles while Joe Mansfield and Ethan Wadding added sacks.
In this week’s other game:
SATURDAY, Aug 31
Union/ACV (0-1)
at Sheffield (0-1)
It’s another crossover divisional game for the Falcon Knights, who look to rebound from last week’s 30-8 loss at Coudersport.
The Falcon Knights roughed up Sheffield last year, 47-0, as the Wolverines went through an 0-9 season. They lost at Smethport last week, 40-0, and take a 10-game losing streak into Saturday afternoon’s 1 p.m. kickoff in Warren County.
For the Falcon Knights, it’ll be a chance to shake off some mistakes that cost them at Coudersport. Head coach Brad Dittman is looking forward to game two.
“We haven’t played a Saturday game in a long time and this comes at a good time because it gives us an extra day of preparation,” he said. Having that will help us this week. We can definitely use that extra day of practice.”
The Falcon Knights were limited to 122 yards of offense against Coudersport, minus-5 yards on the ground with quarterback Luke Bowser completing 15 of 25 passes for 127 yards with a touchdown toss to Tanner Merwin.
So obviously, establishing a running game and putting together some drives will be at the forefront of Dittman’s agenda.
“If we can just clean up the details, basically,” Dittman said. “We don’t want to talk about beating ourselves after every game. I truly believe we can play with anybody.
“The key is to get our woes corrected and work hard this week. We’ve started watching film from Sheffield. They’re no slouches, big up front, guys who can make plays. It definitely will be a tough game for us. We want to clean up our mistakes and play good football.”
Merwin led the Falcon Knights’ defense with 10 tackles and an interception. Eli Penny had eight tackles with two sacks.
Last week in the loss to the Hubbers, Jihad Bennett ran for 49 yards on six carries.