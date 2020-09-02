The ever-evolving District 9 football landscape took another turn this year.
As PIAA entered the playoff era of football, District 9 had the Allegheny Mountain League, Little 12 or 10 Conference and the District 9 League from the late 1980s into the early 1990s.
Then a reshuffling of sorts ended the Little 12/10 setup and the conference was re-named the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference.
One year after Clearfield departed for the Mountain League of District 6, the D9 League dissolved after the 2007 season. Brookville and Punxsutawney joined the KSAC in 2008 with St. Marys following in 2010 as the KSAC made a Large and Small School Division.
In 2016, Bradford ended a short run playing a District 10 schedule and joined the AML, then putting all but two D9 teams into D9 conferences as Clearfield remained with the Mountain League and DuBois stayed in a District 10 setup.
Before the 2018 season, District 9 came together and formed a three-division setup — Large School and a Small School South and North. That left just DuBois and Clearfield outside playing in other conferences. But prior to this year, DuBois joined the Large School Division setup.
Then came the coronavirus pandemic.
Late last week, a new draft of the District 9 football schedule, that is, all football schools in District 9 minus Clearfield, has up to nine games.
Last week, the Intermediate Unit 9’s statement that announced a sports schedule “bubble” which in turn forced a rescheduling activity to result in the below setup:
District 9 Southern Big School: Brookville, Punxsutawney, Moniteau, Karns City, Clarion and DuBois. All six teams will play each other the first five weeks, then repeat two opponents in the sixth and seventh weeks. Two more repeat foes are scheduled for weeks eight and nine, although those weeks could be used for playoffs.
District 9 Southern Small School: Brockway, Curwensville, Sheffield, Redbank Valley, Keystone and Union/A-C Valley. Just like the Big School, all six schools will play each other once the first five weeks, then two repeat foes weeks eight and nine followed by two others the weeks that could be slotted for playoffs.
District 9 IU9 Big School: Bradford, St. Marys, Kane and Ridgway. They’ll play each other twice the first six weeks, then perhaps play the two weeks slated for possible playoff games in cross-over matchups with the IU9 Small School teams.
District 9 IU9 Small School: Coudersport, Cameron County, Elk County Catholic, Otto-Eldred, Port Allegany and Smethport. They’ll all play each other once with possibly the two crossover games against IU9 Big School teams the last two weeks pending any playoff scheduling.
Both “bubble” divisions won’t start their regular-season schedule until the weekend of Sept. 18, one week after the southern schools begin.
REACTION — From Brookville Raiders head coach Scott Park: “I’m just glad we’re playing. I told (athletic director) Dave Osborne that we’d play State College or something if we had to. You’re never a fan of playing teams twice, especially if you could see them in the playoffs, but you know, it’s not a normal year or situation. I was kind of hoping for some crossover games with some of the southern small school teams to get a variety.”
Redbank Valley head coach Blane Gold: “I was really happy to get an opponent on the schedule so we can start specifically game-planning (opening foe Curwensville) because I know that when it came to just the basic football things, we have a group of guys, especially juniors and seniors, who are ready to move forward, so the timing was perfect.
“We’re disappointed that we don’t have the opportunity to play some teams from the north like Coudersport and Smethport, some of those top teams, but obviously there were decisions made that were out of our control and those coaches as well.
“When you look at the schedule, I don’t think we can really be picky and I know the work that went into that and it was countless hours by a lot of guys really at the last minute trying to give us the best possible schedule. I really have no complaints.”
Union/A-C Valley head coach Brad Dittman: “I was OK with our schedule. At first glance, I was glad to see that they tried to keep the smaller schools with the smaller schools. That was a concern of ours when all the different rumors of scheduling were going around, so I thought that was a good thing. Playing teams twice, that’s tough and that presents a new challenge for our guys, to prepare for the same team a couple of different times throughout the season.”
SCRIMMAGE SCHEDULE — Brookville hosts Punxsutawney Friday at 6 p.m., while on Saturday at 10 a.m., Redbank Valley hosts Central Clarion and Union/ACV hosts West Shamokin in Rimersburg.
PLAYOFFS ANYONE? Who knows for sure. While the District 9 League put together the schedule, it isn’t in charge of how what looks to be a reduced playoff schedule. That’s the job of the District 9 Committee, which presumably will come up with a plan before Sept. 11.
Here are the wrinkles:
— In Class A, it’s Redbank Valley, Union/ACV, Curwensville, Sheffield and Keystone in the South with the rest of the Class A teams in the IU9 Small School — Cameron County, Coudersport, Otto-Eldred, Port Allegany and Smethport.
— In Class 2A, it’s Brookville, Central Clarion, Karns City and Moniteau playing in the South as is Brockway, which is playing in the Small School South portion of the setup. Ridgway and Kane are the only Class 2A teams in IU9.
— Punxsutawney in the South, St. Marys in the IU9 North and Clearfield in the Mountain League are in Class 3A, which has historically been a sub-region with District 5 and 8 (City League).
— DuBois and Bradford are Class 4A, which has been a sub-region with District 6.
Park: “I would be OK with eight or nine games and everybody making the playoffs and just go as far as districts, but that’s going to be dictated by what the PIAA is going to decide and the rumor is that if there’s a state tournament they want to have it played Thanksgiving weekend, so that would move us back a week or two.
“Of course, with Kane and Ridgway (Class 2A teams) playing up north and Brockway playing Class A schools, it gets complicated with the three other Class 2A teams playing the big schools. It may not be fair or right, but we’re going to have to deal with however the D9 Committee decides to do it.”
Gold: “I like it that we are matched up with schools that are in the same classification as us, so if we are blessed to be able to have a playoff, whatever our record is at the end of the schedule, whenever we stop, there’s really no argument or adjustments that have to be made. You’re playing against teams that are all in your classification and however many teams they decide to take, it’ll be pretty easy to figure out.”
Dittman: “I want to get these kids some kind of playoff, or something to play for, and I don’t know what that entails, but right now, we’re just worried about getting on the pads and getting ready and better this week to scrimmage (Saturday) and we’re just taking it a day at a time.”