REDBANK VALLEY

September

11-Curwensville

18-Brockway

26-at Sheffield, TBA

October

2-Union/ACV

9-at Keystone

16-at Curwensville

23-at Brockway

30-Sheffield

November

6-at Union/ACV

— Last two games are subject to change with possible playoff dates.

UNION/ACV

September

11-at Brockway

18-at Keystone

25-Curwensville, at Union HS

October

2-at Redbank Valley

9-Sheffield, at ACV HS

16-Brockway, at Union HS

23-Keystone, at ACV HS

30-at Curwensville

November

6-Redbank Valley, at ACV HS

— Last two games are subject to change with possible playoff dates.

