REDBANK

VALLEY

VARSITY

August

23-Keystone

30-at Otto-Eldred

September

6-at Elk Co. Catholic

Local Sports Coverage

13-Sheffield

20-at Iroquois

27-Smethport

October

3-Curwensville

12-at Coudersport

18-Union/ACV

25-at Punxsutawney

Games begin at 7 p.m.

JUNIOR

VARSITY

August

26-Moniteau

September

9-at Curwensville, 6 p.m.

16-Brockway

23-at Freeport, 6 p.m.

30-Punxsutawney

October

7-Karns City

14-at Clarion (at C-L)

Games begin at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

JUNIOR HIGH

August

28-Oil City

September

4-Curwensville

11-Karns City

19-at DuBois, 4 p.m.

26-at Franklin, 4 p.m.

October

2-Warren, 4:30 p.m.

10-at Clarion (Clarion HS)

17-at St. Marys, 6 p.m.

24-at Punxsutawney, 4 p.m.

Games begin at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

UNION/A-C VALLEY

VARSITY

August

23-at Coudersport

31-at Sheffield, 1 p.m.

September

6-Curwensville (at ACV)

13-Otto-Eldred

20-at Elk Co. Catholic

28-at Port Allegany, 1:30 p.m.

October

4-Keystone, Homecoming

11-Cameron County (at ACV)

18-at Redbank Valley

25-Ridgway

Games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted

JUNIOR HIGH

September

4-at Keystone, 5 p.m.

12-Keystone (at ACV)

19-Moniteau

26-at St. Marys

October

10-Franklin (at ACV)

17-at Brookville, 6:30 p.m.

24-Clarion

31-Karns City (at ACV)

Games begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Recommended for you

Tags