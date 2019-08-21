REDBANK
VALLEY
VARSITY
August
23-Keystone
30-at Otto-Eldred
September
6-at Elk Co. Catholic
13-Sheffield
20-at Iroquois
27-Smethport
October
3-Curwensville
12-at Coudersport
18-Union/ACV
25-at Punxsutawney
Games begin at 7 p.m.
JUNIOR
VARSITY
August
26-Moniteau
September
9-at Curwensville, 6 p.m.
16-Brockway
23-at Freeport, 6 p.m.
30-Punxsutawney
October
7-Karns City
14-at Clarion (at C-L)
Games begin at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted
JUNIOR HIGH
August
28-Oil City
September
4-Curwensville
11-Karns City
19-at DuBois, 4 p.m.
26-at Franklin, 4 p.m.
October
2-Warren, 4:30 p.m.
10-at Clarion (Clarion HS)
17-at St. Marys, 6 p.m.
24-at Punxsutawney, 4 p.m.
Games begin at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted
UNION/A-C VALLEY
VARSITY
August
23-at Coudersport
31-at Sheffield, 1 p.m.
September
6-Curwensville (at ACV)
13-Otto-Eldred
20-at Elk Co. Catholic
28-at Port Allegany, 1:30 p.m.
October
4-Keystone, Homecoming
11-Cameron County (at ACV)
18-at Redbank Valley
25-Ridgway
Games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted
JUNIOR HIGH
September
4-at Keystone, 5 p.m.
12-Keystone (at ACV)
19-Moniteau
26-at St. Marys
October
10-Franklin (at ACV)
17-at Brookville, 6:30 p.m.
24-Clarion
31-Karns City (at ACV)
Games begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted