REDBANK VALLEY
Varsity
August
24-at Keystone
31-Otto-Eldred
September
7-Elk Co. Catholic
15-at Sheffield, 1:30 p.m.
21-C-L
28-at Smethport
October
5-at Curwensville
12-Coudersport
19-at Union/AC Valley, Foxburg
26-Punxsutawney
Games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Junior Varsity
September
10-at Karns City
17-at Brockway, 6 p.m.
24-at Brookville
October
1-at Union/ACV, Rimersburg
8-Clarion
15-St. Marys
22-Punxsutawney
29-at Moniteau
Games begin at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Junior High
August
30-at Oil City, 4 p.m.
September
5-Punxsutawney, 4 p.m.
13-at Karns City, 6:30 p.m.
20-DuBois, 4 p.m.
27-at Brookville, 6:30 p.m.
October
4-at Warren, 4 p.m.
11-at Curwensville, 5 p.m.
18-St. Marys, 6 p.m.
24-Franklin, 4:30 p.m.
UNION/A-C VALLEY
Varsity
August
24-at C-L
31-Sheffield, Rimersburg
September
7-at Curwensville
14-at Otto-Eldred
21-Elk Co. Catholic, Foxburg
28-Port Allegany, Rimersburg
October
4-at Keystone
12-at Cameron Co.
19-Redbank Valley, Foxburg
26-at Ridgway
All games begin at 7 p.m.
Junior Varsity
September
17-at Moniteau
24-St. Marys
October
1-Redbank Valley
8-at Punxsutawney
15-Brookville
22-at Clarion
All games begin at 6:30 p.m.
Junior High
September
5-C-L
12-Keystone
20-at Moniteau
26-St. Marys
October
3-West Middlesex
11-at Punxsutawney, 6:30 p.m.
17-Brookville
25-at Clarion
November
1-at Karns City, 4 p.m.
Games begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
