REDBANK VALLEY

Varsity

August

24-at Keystone

31-Otto-Eldred

September

7-Elk Co. Catholic

15-at Sheffield, 1:30 p.m.

21-C-L

28-at Smethport

October

5-at Curwensville

12-Coudersport

19-at Union/AC Valley, Foxburg

26-Punxsutawney

Games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Junior Varsity

September

10-at Karns City

17-at Brockway, 6 p.m.

24-at Brookville

October

1-at Union/ACV, Rimersburg

8-Clarion

15-St. Marys

22-Punxsutawney

29-at Moniteau

Games begin at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Junior High

August

30-at Oil City, 4 p.m.

September

5-Punxsutawney, 4 p.m.

13-at Karns City, 6:30 p.m.

20-DuBois, 4 p.m.

27-at Brookville, 6:30 p.m.

October

4-at Warren, 4 p.m.

11-at Curwensville, 5 p.m.

18-St. Marys, 6 p.m.

24-Franklin, 4:30 p.m.

UNION/A-C VALLEY

Varsity

August

24-at C-L

31-Sheffield, Rimersburg

September

7-at Curwensville

14-at Otto-Eldred

21-Elk Co. Catholic, Foxburg

28-Port Allegany, Rimersburg

October

4-at Keystone

12-at Cameron Co.

19-Redbank Valley, Foxburg

26-at Ridgway

All games begin at 7 p.m.

Junior Varsity

September

17-at Moniteau

24-St. Marys

October

1-Redbank Valley

8-at Punxsutawney

15-Brookville

22-at Clarion

All games begin at 6:30 p.m.

Junior High

September

5-C-L

12-Keystone

20-at Moniteau

26-St. Marys

October

3-West Middlesex

11-at Punxsutawney, 6:30 p.m.

17-Brookville

25-at Clarion

November

1-at Karns City, 4 p.m.

Games begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

