LARGE SCHOOL

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Clarion;1;0;1;0;40;6

Brookville;1;0;1;0;69;60

Brockway;1;0;1;0;27;24

Moniteau;1;0;1;0;14;13

Ridgway;1;0;1;0;42;0

Bradford;0;1;0;1;60;69

Karns City;0;1;0;1;24;27

Kane;0;1;0;1;13;14

Punxsutawney;0;1;0;1;6;40

St. Marys;0;1;0;1;0;42

SMALL SCHOOL-SOUTH

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Elk Co. Catholic;1;0;1;0;34;14

Redbank Valley;1;0;1;0;41;18

C-L;1;0;1;0;40;0

Keystone;0;1;0;1;18;41

Union-ACV;0;1;0;1;0;40

Curwensville;0;1;0;1;14;34

SMALL SCHOOL-NORTH

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Coudersport;1;0;1;0;71;0

Otto-Eldred;1;0;1;0;34;6

Smethport;1;0;1;0;54;6

Cameron Co.;0;1;0;1;0;71

Port Allegany;0;1;0;1;34;6

Sheffield;0;1;0;1;6;54

WEEK 0

Friday, Aug. 24

Large School

Brookville 69, Bradford 60

Clarion 40, Punxsutawney 6

Ridgway 42, St. Marys 0

Moniteau 14, Kane 13

Brockway 27, Karns City 24

Small School South

Redbank Valley 41, Keystone 18

C-L 40, Union/ACV 0

Elk Co. Catholic 34, Curwensville 14

Small School North

Coudersport 71, Cameron Co. 0

Otto-Eldred 34, Port Allegany 6

Saturday, Aug. 25

Small School North

Smethport 54, Sheffield 6

WEEK 1

Friday, Aug. 31

Large School

Brookville at Brockway

Clarion at Moniteau

Karns City at Punxsutawney

St. Marys at Bradford

Kane at Ridgway

Small School Crossover

Otto-Eldred at Redbank Valley

C-L at Smethport

Sheffield at Union/ACV

Keystone at Port Allegany

Coudersport at Elk Co. Catholic

Saturday, Sept. 1

Small School Crossover

Curwensville at Cameron County

RICH'S PICKS

Brookville over Brockway

Clarion over Moniteau

Karns City over Punxsutawney

Bradford over St. Marys

Ridgway over Kane

Redbank Valley over Otto-Eldred

C-L over Smethport

Union/ACV over Sheffield

Keystone over Port Allegany

Curwensville over Cameron Co.

Coudersport over Elk Co. Catholic

(Last week: 8-3. Misses: Karns City over Brockway, Curwensville over ECC and Kane over Moniteau).

STEVE'S PICKS

(Last week: 9-2. Misses: Curwensville over ECC and Kane over Moniteau).

