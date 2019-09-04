LARGE SCHOOL
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Clarion;2;0;2;0;112;14
Brookville;2;0;2;0;77;8
Karns City;2;0;2;0;92;21
Kane;2;0;2;0;71;40
Ridgway;1;1;1;1;63;31
St. Marys;1;1;1;1;51;42
Brockway;0;2;0;2;22;69
Bradford;0;2;0;2;0;97
Moniteau;0;2;0;2;27;88
Punxsutawney;0;2;0;2;13;119
SMALL SCHOOL-SOUTH
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Elk Co. Catholic;1;0;1;1;21;14
Redbank Valley;1;0;2;0;76;20
Union-ACV;0;0;1;1;28;44
Curwensville;0;1;1;1;20;21
Keystone;0;1;1;1;37;35
SMALL SCHOOL-NORTH
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Smethport;1;0;1;0;40;0
Port Allegany;1;0;1;1;20;41
Coudersport;0;0;2;0;44;8
Cameron Co.;0;0;0;1;0;20
Otto-Eldred;0;1;0;2;24;61
Sheffield;0;1;0;2;14;60
WEEK 1 SCORES
FRIDAY, Aug. 30
Large School
Brookville 26, Brockway 8
Clarion 42, Moniteau 8
St. Marys 45, Bradford 0
Karns City 49, Punxsutawney 7
Kane 25, Ridgway 21
Small School-Crossover
Redbank Valley 47, Otto-Eldred 12
Curwensville 20, Cameron County 0
Coudersport 14, Elk County Catholic 0
Keystone 29, Port Allegany 6
SATURDAY, Aug. 31
Small School-Crossover
Union/A-C Valley 20, Sheffield 14
WEEK 2 SCHEDULE
THURSDAY, Sept. 5
Large School
Brookville at Punxsutawney
FRIDAY, Sept. 6
Large School
Karns City at Clarion (CUP)
Kane at Bradford
Ridgway at Moniteau
St. Marys at Brockway
Small School-South
Redbank Valley at Elk Co. Catholic
Curwensville at Union/ACV (at ACV)
Small School-North
Smethport at Port Allegany
Otto-Eldred at Cameron County
Non-Conference
Keystone at Cambridge Springs
SATURDAY, Sept. 7
Small School-North
Coudersport at Sheffield, 1:30 p.m.