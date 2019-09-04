LARGE SCHOOL

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Clarion;2;0;2;0;112;14

Brookville;2;0;2;0;77;8

Karns City;2;0;2;0;92;21

Kane;2;0;2;0;71;40

Ridgway;1;1;1;1;63;31

Local Sports Coverage

St. Marys;1;1;1;1;51;42

Brockway;0;2;0;2;22;69

Bradford;0;2;0;2;0;97

Moniteau;0;2;0;2;27;88

Punxsutawney;0;2;0;2;13;119

SMALL SCHOOL-SOUTH

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Elk Co. Catholic;1;0;1;1;21;14

Redbank Valley;1;0;2;0;76;20

Union-ACV;0;0;1;1;28;44

Curwensville;0;1;1;1;20;21

Keystone;0;1;1;1;37;35

SMALL SCHOOL-NORTH

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Smethport;1;0;1;0;40;0

Port Allegany;1;0;1;1;20;41

Coudersport;0;0;2;0;44;8

Cameron Co.;0;0;0;1;0;20

Otto-Eldred;0;1;0;2;24;61

Sheffield;0;1;0;2;14;60

WEEK 1 SCORES

FRIDAY, Aug. 30

Large School

Brookville 26, Brockway 8

Clarion 42, Moniteau 8

St. Marys 45, Bradford 0

Karns City 49, Punxsutawney 7

Kane 25, Ridgway 21

Small School-Crossover

Redbank Valley 47, Otto-Eldred 12

Curwensville 20, Cameron County 0

Coudersport 14, Elk County Catholic 0

Keystone 29, Port Allegany 6

SATURDAY, Aug. 31

Small School-Crossover

Union/A-C Valley 20, Sheffield 14

WEEK 2 SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, Sept. 5

Large School 

Brookville at Punxsutawney

FRIDAY, Sept. 6

Large School

Karns City at Clarion (CUP)

Kane at Bradford

Ridgway at Moniteau

St. Marys at Brockway

Small School-South

Redbank Valley at Elk Co. Catholic

Curwensville at Union/ACV (at ACV)

Small School-North

Smethport at Port Allegany

Otto-Eldred at Cameron County

Non-Conference

Keystone at Cambridge Springs

SATURDAY, Sept. 7

Small School-North

Coudersport at Sheffield, 1:30 p.m.

Recommended for you

Tags