D9 LEAGUE
SOUTHERN REGION-LARGE
;W;L;PF;PA
Brookville;2;0;91;58
Karns City;2;0;86;22
Central Clarion;1;1;72;55
Moniteau;1;1;29;45
DuBois;0;2;42;97
Punxsutawney;0;2;20;63
SOUTHERN REGION-SMALL
;W;L;PF;PA
Redbank Valley;2;0;65;7
Union/ACV;2;0;51;14
Keystone;1;1;93;14
Sheffield;0;1;0;86
Curwensville;0;1;0;44
Brockway;0;2;14;58
IU9 LARGE SCHOOL
;W;L;PF;PA
St. Marys;1;0;69;13
Ridgway;1;0;17;14
Kane;0;1;14;17
Bradford;0;1;13;69
IU9 SMALL SCHOOL
;W;L;PF;PA
Coudersport;1;0;60;6
Smethport;1;0;60;6
Elk Co. Catholic;1;0;32;6
Cameron Co;0;1;6;32
Port Allegany;0;1;6;60
Otto-Eldred;0;1;6;60
WEEK 2 SCORES
THURSDAY, Sept. 17
IU9 Small School
Elk Co. Catholic 32, Cameron County 6
FRIDAY, Sept. 18
Southern Large School
Brookville 49, Central Clarion 30
Moniteau 21, Punxsutawney 14
Karns City 55, DuBois 14
Southern Small School
Redbank Valley 21, Brockway 7
Union/ACV 14, Keystone 7
Sheffield at Curwensville, canceled
IU9 Large School
St. Marys 69, Bradford 13
Ridgway 17, Kane 14
IU9 Small School
Coudersport 60, Port Allegany 6
Smethport 60, Otto-Eldred 6
WEEK 3 SCHEDULE
FRIDAY, Sept. 25
Southern Large School
Karns City at Brookville, 7:30 p.m.
Punxsutawney at DuBois
Central Clarion at Moniteau
Southern Small School
Keystone at Brockway
Curwensville at Union/ACV
IU9 Large School
Ridgway at Bradford
St. Marys at Kane
IU9 Small School
Elk Co. Catholic at Smethport
Otto-Eldred at Port Allegany
Coudersport at Cameron County
SATURDAY, Sept. 26
Southern Small School
Redbank Valley at Sheffield, canceled
RICH'S PICKS
(9-1 last week, 15-1 overall)
Brookville over Karns City
DuBois over Punxsutawney
Central Clarion over Moniteau
Brockway over Keystone
Union/ACV over Curwensville
Ridgway over Bradford
St. Marys over Kane
Smethport over Elk Co. Catholic
Otto-Eldred over Port Allegany
Coudersport over Cameron Co.