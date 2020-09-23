D9 LEAGUE

SOUTHERN REGION-LARGE

;W;L;PF;PA

Brookville;2;0;91;58

Karns City;2;0;86;22

Central Clarion;1;1;72;55

Moniteau;1;1;29;45

DuBois;0;2;42;97

Punxsutawney;0;2;20;63

SOUTHERN REGION-SMALL

;W;L;PF;PA

Redbank Valley;2;0;65;7

Union/ACV;2;0;51;14

Keystone;1;1;93;14

Sheffield;0;1;0;86

Curwensville;0;1;0;44

Brockway;0;2;14;58

IU9 LARGE SCHOOL

;W;L;PF;PA

St. Marys;1;0;69;13

Ridgway;1;0;17;14

Kane;0;1;14;17

Bradford;0;1;13;69

IU9 SMALL SCHOOL

;W;L;PF;PA

Coudersport;1;0;60;6

Smethport;1;0;60;6

Elk Co. Catholic;1;0;32;6

Cameron Co;0;1;6;32

Port Allegany;0;1;6;60

Otto-Eldred;0;1;6;60

WEEK 2 SCORES

THURSDAY, Sept. 17

IU9 Small School

Elk Co. Catholic 32, Cameron County 6

FRIDAY, Sept. 18

Southern Large School

Brookville 49, Central Clarion 30

Moniteau 21, Punxsutawney 14

Karns City 55, DuBois 14

Southern Small School

Redbank Valley 21, Brockway 7

Union/ACV 14, Keystone 7

Sheffield at Curwensville, canceled

IU9 Large School

St. Marys 69, Bradford 13

Ridgway 17, Kane 14

IU9 Small School

Coudersport 60, Port Allegany 6

Smethport 60, Otto-Eldred 6

WEEK 3 SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, Sept. 25

Southern Large School

Karns City at Brookville, 7:30 p.m.

Punxsutawney at DuBois

Central Clarion at Moniteau

Southern Small School

Keystone at Brockway

Curwensville at Union/ACV

IU9 Large School

Ridgway at Bradford

St. Marys at Kane

IU9 Small School

Elk Co. Catholic at Smethport

Otto-Eldred at Port Allegany

Coudersport  at Cameron County

SATURDAY, Sept. 26

Southern Small School

Redbank Valley at Sheffield, canceled

RICH'S PICKS

(9-1 last week, 15-1 overall)

Brookville over Karns City

DuBois over Punxsutawney

Central Clarion over Moniteau

Brockway over Keystone

Union/ACV over Curwensville

Ridgway over Bradford

St. Marys over Kane

Smethport over Elk Co. Catholic

Otto-Eldred over Port Allegany

Coudersport over Cameron Co.

