D9 LEAGUE

SOUTHERN REGION-LARGE

;W;L;PF;PA

Brookville;5;0;231;86

Central Clarion;4;1;216;127

Karns City;3;2;176;109

Moniteau;1;4;73;157

DuBois;2;3;92;128

Punxsutawney;0;5;34;185

SOUTHERN REGION-SMALL

;W;L;PF;PA

Redbank Valley;4;0;101;14

Union/ACV;4;1;124;38

Keystone;3;2;147;56

Brockway;2;3;65;114

Sheffield;0;1;0;86

Curwensville;0;4;30;134

IU9 LARGE SCHOOL

;W;L;PF;PA

St. Marys;4;0;185;54

Ridgway;3;1;97;83

Kane;1;3;99;106

Bradford;0;4;55;193

IU9 SMALL SCHOOL

;W;L;PF;PA

Coudersport;4;0;187;40

Smethport;4;0;194;18

Otto-Eldred;1;2;60;134

Elk Co. Catholic;2;2;118;112

Cameron Co;0;3;6;123

Port Allegany;0;4;40;169

WEEK 5 SCORES

THURSDAY, Oct. 8

Elk Co. Catholic 60, Port Allegany 28

FRIDAY, Oct. 9

Southern Large School

Brookville 49, Punxsutawney 14

DuBois 19, Moniteau 16

Central Clarion 43, Karns City 41

IU9 Large School

St. Marys 59, Kane 27

Ridgway 28, Bradford 21

Southern Small School

Redbank Valley 26, Keystone 0

Brockway 19, Curwensville 14

IU9 Small School

Smethport 46, Cameron County 0

Coudersport 43 Otto-Eldred 14

Non-Conference

Union/A-C Valley 21, South Side Beaver 14

THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, Oct. 16

Southern Region Large

Brookville at DuBois

Moniteau at Karns City

Central Clarion at Punxsutawney

IU9 Large School

Kane at Bradford

St. Marys at Ridgway

Southern Region Small

Redbank Valley at Curwensville

Brockway at Union/ACV, at ACV

IU9 Small School

Smethport at Coudersport

Otto-Eldred at Elk Co. Catholic

Port Allegany at Cameron Co.

SATURDAY, Oct. 17

Non-Conference

Keystone at Conemaugh Valley, 1 p.m.

RICH'S PICKS

(10-1 last week, 43-4 overall)

Brookville over DuBois

Karns City over Moniteau

Central Clarion over Punxsutawney

Kane over Bradford

St. Marys over Ridgway

Redbank Valley over Curwensville

Union/ACV over Brockway

Coudersport over Smethport

Elk Co. Catholic over Otto-Eldred

Port Allegany over Cameron Co.

Conemaugh Valley over Keystone

