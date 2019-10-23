LARGE SCHOOL

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Ridgway;8;1;8;1;352;78

Clarion;8;1;8;1;393;145

Brookville;7;2;7;2;278;156

Karns City;6;3;6;3;300;172

St. Marys;5;4;5;4;323;263

Kane;5;4;5;4;266;198

Moniteau;3;6;3;6;146;247

Brockway;2;7;2;7;172;311

Bradford;1;8;1;8;97;407

Punxsutawney;0;9;0;9;121;465

SMALL SCHOOL-SOUTH

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Keystone;3;1;8;1;353;140

Redbank Valley;3;1;7;2;267;144

Union-ACV;3;1;7;2;246;135

Elk Co. Catholic;1;3;4;4;208;137

Curwensville;0;4;1;7;49;210

SMALL SCHOOL-NORTH

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Coudersport;4;0;8;0;381;26

Smethport;4;1;5;3;192;159

Sheffield;2;3;2;7;145;310

Port Allegany;2;3;2;6;76;224

Otto-Eldred;2;3;3;6;248;276

Cameron Co.;0;4;0;8;51;283

WEEK 8 SCORES

FRIDAY, Oct. 18

Large School

Ridgway 28, Brookville 14

Clarion 63, Brockway 13

St. Marys 50, Kane 21

Moniteau 45, Punxsutawney 21

Karns City 42, Bradford 13

Small School-South

Union/ACV 28, Redbank Valley 7

Keystone 44, Elk County Catholic 41

Small School-North

Port Allegany 13, Cameron County 12

Otto-Eldred 76, Sheffield 30

Coudersport 42, Smethport 0

Bye: Curwensville

WEEK 9

Non-Conference

DuBois at Brookville

Redbank Valley at Punxsutawney

Ridgway at Union/A-C Valley, Rimersburg

Curwensville at Brockway

Moniteau at Keystone

James Buchanan at Clarion

Titusville at Karns City

Franklin at St. Marys

Cowanesque Valley at Otto-Eldred

Small School-North

Coudersport at Cameron County

Small School-Crossover

Elk Co. Catholic at Smethport

