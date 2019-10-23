LARGE SCHOOL
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Ridgway;8;1;8;1;352;78
Clarion;8;1;8;1;393;145
Brookville;7;2;7;2;278;156
Karns City;6;3;6;3;300;172
St. Marys;5;4;5;4;323;263
Kane;5;4;5;4;266;198
Moniteau;3;6;3;6;146;247
Brockway;2;7;2;7;172;311
Bradford;1;8;1;8;97;407
Punxsutawney;0;9;0;9;121;465
SMALL SCHOOL-SOUTH
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Keystone;3;1;8;1;353;140
Redbank Valley;3;1;7;2;267;144
Union-ACV;3;1;7;2;246;135
Elk Co. Catholic;1;3;4;4;208;137
Curwensville;0;4;1;7;49;210
SMALL SCHOOL-NORTH
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Coudersport;4;0;8;0;381;26
Smethport;4;1;5;3;192;159
Sheffield;2;3;2;7;145;310
Port Allegany;2;3;2;6;76;224
Otto-Eldred;2;3;3;6;248;276
Cameron Co.;0;4;0;8;51;283
WEEK 8 SCORES
FRIDAY, Oct. 18
Large School
Ridgway 28, Brookville 14
Clarion 63, Brockway 13
St. Marys 50, Kane 21
Moniteau 45, Punxsutawney 21
Karns City 42, Bradford 13
Small School-South
Union/ACV 28, Redbank Valley 7
Keystone 44, Elk County Catholic 41
Small School-North
Port Allegany 13, Cameron County 12
Otto-Eldred 76, Sheffield 30
Coudersport 42, Smethport 0
Bye: Curwensville
WEEK 9
Non-Conference
DuBois at Brookville
Redbank Valley at Punxsutawney
Ridgway at Union/A-C Valley, Rimersburg
Curwensville at Brockway
Moniteau at Keystone
James Buchanan at Clarion
Titusville at Karns City
Franklin at St. Marys
Cowanesque Valley at Otto-Eldred
Small School-North
Coudersport at Cameron County
Small School-Crossover
Elk Co. Catholic at Smethport