LARGE SCHOOL
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Ridgway;7;1;7;1;324;64
Clarion;7;1;7;1;330;132
Brookville;7;1;7;1;264;128
Kane;5;3;5;3;245;148
Karns City;5;3;5;3;258;159
St. Marys;4;4;4;4;273;242
Moniteau;2;6;2;6;101;226
Brockway;2;6;2;6;159;248
Bradford;1;7;1;7;84;365
Punxsutawney;0;8;0;8;100;420
SMALL SCHOOL-SOUTH
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Redbank Valley;3;0;7;1;260;116
Keystone;2;1;7;1;309;99
Union-ACV;2;1;6;2;218;128
Elk Co. Catholic;1;2;4;3;167;93
Curwensville;0;4;1;7;49;210
SMALL SCHOOL-NORTH
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Smethport;4;0;5;2;192;117
Coudersport;3;0;7;0;339;26
Sheffield;2;2;2;6;115;234
Port Allegany;1;3;1;6;63;212
Otto-Eldred;1;3;2;6;172;246
Cameron Co.;0;3;0;7;39;270
WEEK 7 SCORES
FRIDAY, Oct. 11
Large School
Brookville 33, Kane 14
Clarion 51, Bradford 6
Ridgway 19, Karns City 13
St. Marys 47, Moniteau 11
Brockway 48, Punxsutawney 20
Small School-Crossover
Union/ACV 52, Cameron County 0
Keystone 52, Smethport 24
Otto-Eldred 38, Curwensville 22
SATURDAY, Oct. 12
Small School-Crossover
Elk County Catholic 57, Sheffield 14
Coudersport 56, Redbank Valley 0
Bye: Port Allegany
WEEK 8 SCHEDULE
FRIDAY, Oct. 18
Large School
Brookville at Ridgway, at Johnsonburg
Clarion at Brockway
St. Marys at Kane
Punxsutawney at Moniteau
Karns City at Bradford
Small School-South
Union/ACV at Redbank Valley
Keystone at Elk County Catholic
Small School-North
Port Allegany at Cameron County
Sheffield at Otto-Eldred
Coudersport at Smethport
Bye: Curwensville