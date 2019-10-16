LARGE SCHOOL

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Ridgway;7;1;7;1;324;64

Clarion;7;1;7;1;330;132

Brookville;7;1;7;1;264;128

Kane;5;3;5;3;245;148

Karns City;5;3;5;3;258;159

St. Marys;4;4;4;4;273;242

Moniteau;2;6;2;6;101;226

Brockway;2;6;2;6;159;248

Bradford;1;7;1;7;84;365

Punxsutawney;0;8;0;8;100;420

SMALL SCHOOL-SOUTH

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Redbank Valley;3;0;7;1;260;116

Keystone;2;1;7;1;309;99

Union-ACV;2;1;6;2;218;128

Elk Co. Catholic;1;2;4;3;167;93

Curwensville;0;4;1;7;49;210

SMALL SCHOOL-NORTH

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Smethport;4;0;5;2;192;117

Coudersport;3;0;7;0;339;26

Sheffield;2;2;2;6;115;234

Port Allegany;1;3;1;6;63;212

Otto-Eldred;1;3;2;6;172;246

Cameron Co.;0;3;0;7;39;270

WEEK 7 SCORES

FRIDAY, Oct. 11

Large School

Brookville 33, Kane 14

Clarion 51, Bradford 6

Ridgway 19, Karns City 13

St. Marys 47, Moniteau 11

Brockway 48, Punxsutawney 20

Small School-Crossover

Union/ACV 52, Cameron County 0

Keystone 52, Smethport 24

Otto-Eldred 38, Curwensville 22

SATURDAY, Oct. 12

Small School-Crossover

Elk County Catholic 57, Sheffield 14

Coudersport 56, Redbank Valley 0

Bye: Port Allegany

WEEK 8 SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, Oct. 18

Large School

Brookville at Ridgway, at Johnsonburg

Clarion at Brockway

St. Marys at Kane

Punxsutawney at Moniteau

Karns City at Bradford

Small School-South

Union/ACV at Redbank Valley

Keystone at Elk County Catholic

Small School-North

Port Allegany at Cameron County

Sheffield at Otto-Eldred

Coudersport at Smethport

Bye: Curwensville

