LARGE SCHOOL
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Clarion;6;0;6;0;279;82
Kane;5;1;5;1;222;93
Brookville;5;1;5;1;189;92
Ridgway;5;1;5;1;263;51
Karns City;4;2;4;2;223;131
St. Marys;3;3;3;3;204;189
Moniteau;1;5;1;5;76;172
Brockway;1;5;1;5;104;214
Bradford;0;6;0;6;19;280
Punxsutawney;0;6;0;6;46;313
SMALL SCHOOL-SOUTH
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Redbank Valley;2;0;6;0;221;60
Union-ACV;2;0;5;1;152;84
Keystone;1;1;5;1;213;61
Elk Co. Catholic;1;2;3;3;110;79
Curwensville;0;3;1;5;27;133
SMALL SCHOOL-NORTH
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Smethport;3;0;4;1;129;58
Coudersport;2;0;5;0;210;14
Port Allegany;1;2;1;5;49;190
Otto-Eldred;1;2;1;5;122;151
Sheffield;1;2;1;5;79;265
Cameron Co.;0;2;0;5;32;179
WEEK 5 SCORES
FRIDAY, Sept. 27
Large School
Brookville 21, Moniteau 8
Clarion 47, Kane 28
Ridgway 61, Punxsutawney 6
Karns City 55, St. Marys 20
Brockway 53, Bradford 13
Small School-Crossover
Redbank Valley 21, Smethport 0
Keystone 57, Sheffield 0
Elk Co. Catholic 41, Cameron County 0
Coudersport 44, Curwensville 0
Non-Conference
Bucktail 22, Otto-Eldred 12
SATURDAY, Sept. 28
Small School-Crossover
Union/ACV 32, Port Allegany 7
WEEK 6 SCHEDULE
THURSDAY, Oct. 3
Small School-South
Curwensville at Redbank Valley
FRIDAY, Oct. 4
Large School
St. Marys at Brookville
Clarion at Ridgway
Karns City at Kane
Brockway at Moniteau
Punxsutawney at Bradford
Small School-South
Keystone at Union/ACV, at Union
Small School-North
Coudersport at Otto-Eldred
Cameron County at Smethport
SATURDAY, Oct. 5
Small School-North
Port Allegany at Sheffield, 1:30 p.m.
Bye: Elk County Catholic