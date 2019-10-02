LARGE SCHOOL

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Clarion;6;0;6;0;279;82

Kane;5;1;5;1;222;93

Brookville;5;1;5;1;189;92

Ridgway;5;1;5;1;263;51

Karns City;4;2;4;2;223;131

St. Marys;3;3;3;3;204;189

Moniteau;1;5;1;5;76;172

Brockway;1;5;1;5;104;214

Bradford;0;6;0;6;19;280

Punxsutawney;0;6;0;6;46;313

SMALL SCHOOL-SOUTH

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Redbank Valley;2;0;6;0;221;60

Union-ACV;2;0;5;1;152;84

Keystone;1;1;5;1;213;61

Elk Co. Catholic;1;2;3;3;110;79

Curwensville;0;3;1;5;27;133

SMALL SCHOOL-NORTH

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Smethport;3;0;4;1;129;58

Coudersport;2;0;5;0;210;14

Port Allegany;1;2;1;5;49;190

Otto-Eldred;1;2;1;5;122;151

Sheffield;1;2;1;5;79;265

Cameron Co.;0;2;0;5;32;179

WEEK 5 SCORES

FRIDAY, Sept. 27

Large School

Brookville 21, Moniteau 8

Clarion 47, Kane 28

Ridgway 61, Punxsutawney 6

Karns City 55, St. Marys 20

Brockway 53, Bradford 13

Small School-Crossover

Redbank Valley 21, Smethport 0

Keystone 57, Sheffield 0

Elk Co. Catholic 41, Cameron County 0

Coudersport 44, Curwensville 0

Non-Conference

Bucktail 22, Otto-Eldred 12

SATURDAY, Sept. 28

Small School-Crossover

Union/ACV 32, Port Allegany 7

WEEK 6 SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, Oct. 3

Small School-South

Curwensville at Redbank Valley

FRIDAY, Oct. 4

Large School

St. Marys at Brookville

Clarion at Ridgway

Karns City at Kane

Brockway at Moniteau

Punxsutawney at Bradford

Small School-South

Keystone at Union/ACV, at Union

Small School-North

Coudersport at Otto-Eldred

Cameron County at Smethport

SATURDAY, Oct. 5

Small School-North

Port Allegany at Sheffield, 1:30 p.m.

Bye: Elk County Catholic

